Predicted Starting Teams – Ireland v France – Six Nations

Ireland’s Grand Slam Hopes Rest on Huge Test Against France

With three wins from three, Ireland are two victories away from a second Grand Slam in three years, but their biggest challenge of the Six Nations awaits as France arrive at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Simon Easterby, standing in as head coach while Andy Farrell focuses on his British & Irish Lions duties, has kept Ireland on course, but the final two rounds will determine whether they are remembered as champions or left disappointed.

A win over France would set up a final-day clash with Italy, where victory would guarantee the Grand Slam. However, a loss could be devastating for Ireland’s Six Nations title hopes, as their points difference is not as strong as France, leaving them vulnerable if the race comes down to the final standings.

Crunch Selection Calls for Easterby

The injury to Tadhg Furlong means Finlay Bealham is expected to return at tighthead, while a decision on his backup remains between Roman Salanoa and Tom O’Toole.

The good news is that Hugo Keenan, Caelan Doris, and Bundee Aki are all fit to return, adding significant quality to the starting XV.

However, Ireland could be without Mack Hansen, with reports suggesting he is struggling with injury. If he is ruled out, Jamie Osborne is expected to start at 14, giving the young Leinster back his biggest test yet on the international stage.

Predicted Ireland XV vs France

Starting Team:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jamie Osborne OR Mack Hansen

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Jack Crowley

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Joe McCarthy

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring OR Gus McCarthy

17. Cian Healy

18. Roman Salanoa OR Tom O’Toole

19. James Ryan

20. Ryan Baird

21. Jack Conan

22. Conor Murray

23. Sam Prendergast

A Six Nations Showdown With Huge Consequences

Ireland know a victory over France keeps everything in their hands, with a home tie against Italy in the final round enough to seal another Grand Slam.

However, if Ireland lose on Saturday, their title hopes could slip away. England are still in contention, and with Ireland’s weaker points difference, a defeat could see them fall behind in the standings, even if they beat Italy in Round 5.

With home advantage and a Six Nations title on the line, Saturday at the Aviva Stadium could be one of the defining moments of Ireland’s campaign.

A win would put them one step from history. A loss could leave them empty-handed. The pressure is on.

