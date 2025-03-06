Team Ireland Athletes & Full Schedule – European Athletics Indoor Championships 2025

Team Ireland has officially departed for the 2025 European Athletics Indoor Championships, taking place in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, from March 6th to 9th.

The event will feature 700 elite athletes from 50 nations, competing over four action-packed days at the sold-out Omnisport Apeldoorn stadium, which will host over 27,500 spectators.

🇮🇪 Full List of Irish Athletes at European Indoor Championships 2025

🏃‍♂️ Individual Events

• Sharlene Mawdsley – Women’s 400m

• Sarah Healy – Women’s 3000m

• Jodie McCann – Women’s 3000m

• Sarah Lavin – Women’s 60m Hurdles

• Kate O’Connor – Women’s Pentathlon

• Andrew Coscoran – Men’s 3000m

• Cathal Doyle – Men’s 1500m

• Mark English – Men’s 800m

• Cian McPhillips – Men’s 800m

• James Gormley – Men’s 3000m

• Bori Akinola – Men’s 60m

• Lauren Cadden – Women’s 400m

• Rachel McCann – Women’s 400m

🔹 Irish Athletes in Relay Events

• Mixed 4x400m Relay Team (Athletes TBD)

• Women’s 4x400m Relay Team (Including Olympic finalists Phil Healy & Sharlene Mawdsley)

🏆 Paralympic Athlete Representing Ireland

• Orla Comerford – Para 60m Mixed Classification

📅 Full Team Ireland Schedule – European Athletics Indoor Championships 2025

🔹 Thursday, March 6th – Evening Session

• 18:55 – Men’s 1500m – Round One (Cathal Doyle)

• 19:50 – Women’s 60m Hurdles – Round One (Sarah Lavin)

• 20:50 – Mixed 4x400m Relay – Final

🔹 Friday, March 7th – Morning Session

• 10:05 – Men’s 800m – Round One (Mark English, Cian McPhillips)

• 10:55 – Women’s 400m – Round One (Sharlene Mawdsley, Lauren Cadden)

• 12:45 – Women’s 60m Hurdles – Semi-Final (Sarah Lavin) [If Qualified]

🔹 Friday, March 7th – Evening Session

• 18:58 – Women’s 400m – Semi-Final (Mawdsley, Cadden) [If Qualified]

• 20:15 – Men’s 1500m – Final (Cathal Doyle) [If Qualified]

• 20:43 – Women’s 60m Hurdles – Final (Sarah Lavin) [If Qualified]

🔹 Saturday, March 8th – Morning Session

• 09:20 – Women’s 3000m – Round One (Sarah Healy, Jodie McCann)

• 11:00 – Men’s 60m – Round One (Bori Akinola)

• 11:45 – Men’s 3000m – Round One (Andrew Coscoran, James Gormley)

• 12:17 – Para 60m Mixed Classification – Final (Orla Comerford)

🔹 Saturday, March 8th – Evening Session

• 18:10 – Men’s 60m – Semi-Final (Bori Akinola) [If Qualified]

• 19:13 – Men’s 800m – Semi-Final (English, McPhillips) [If Qualified]

• 20:40 – Men’s 60m – Final (Bori Akinola) [If Qualified]

• 20:50 – Women’s 400m – Final (Mawdsley, Cadden) [If Qualified]

🔹 Sunday, March 9th – Morning & Evening Sessions

• 08:00 – 18:50 – Kate O’Connor competes in the Women’s Pentathlon (All events)

• 15:50 – Men’s 3000m – Final (Andrew Coscoran, James Gormley) [If Qualified]

• 16:27 – Men’s 800m – Final (Mark English, Cian McPhillips) [If Qualified]

• 16:36 – Women’s 3000m – Final (Sarah Healy, Jodie McCann) [If Qualified]

• 17:50 – Women’s 4x400m Relay – Final

📢 Why This Championship Matters for Team Ireland

The European Athletics Indoor Championships 2025 serve as an important stepping stone towards the 2025 outdoor season, the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, and the longer-term build-up to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Stay tuned for live updates, results, and analysis as Ireland competes in Apeldoorn, Netherlands!