Inothewayurthinkin Heads Strong Irish Entries For 2025 Grand National

An Irish-trained horse has won five of the last six renewals of the Grand National at Aintree, and with some strong entries this year, there is a good chance Ireland could continue to dominate the world’s most famous steeplechase.

Irish Champion Trainer Willie Mullins, multiple Grand National winner Gordon Elliott and Henry De Bromhead all have entries in the Aintree feature. It includes Inothewayurthinkin, who with an official rating of 160, is one of the highest-rated horses in the race.

Grade One Winning Chaser Looking for More Success at Venue

Inothewayurthinkin won the Mildmay Novices’ Chase at Aintree last season, proving his ability at the highest level. He is now the 7/1 favourite in the betting on horse racing to have more success at the meeting, this time in the Grand National.

Gavin Cromwell’s runner sits ahead of last year’s champion, I Am Maximus, who is 12/1 in the Grand National betting. He has finished in front of the Aintree hero in both the Savills Chase and Irish Gold Cup this season.

🟢🟡 @DerekOConnor82 has ice in his veins 🥶 Glorious ride, glorious performance. Inothewayurthinkin absolutely hoses up in the Kim Muir for Gavin Cromwell & JP McManus pic.twitter.com/ai5EUtWulm — Racing TV (@RacingTV) March 14, 2024

The seven-year-old added his name to the roll of honour at the Cheltenham Festival in 2024, winning the Kim Muir Challenge Cup. Since then, he has not featured outside of Grade One company. His owner JP McManus has won the Grand National three times and his latest chaser will have a great chance of helping the Irishman prevail in the marathon race for a record fourth occasion.

I Am Maximus Handed Top Weight in Defence of Crown

Mullins tasted success in the Grand National for the second time in his career when I Am Maximus prevailed in Liverpool in 2024. His chaser scored by just over seven lengths, a victory which helped the trainer seal the Trainers’ Championship title.

I Am Maximus’ task will be much harder this year as he will have 6lb more weight on his back. The handicapper has handed the champion top weight in the field, something no horse has prevailed with since Red Rum in 1977.

Mullins has opted to give his runner just two appearances this season ahead of his return to the Grand National. He was pulled up in the Savills Chase on his first run of the campaign. The 10-year-old then fared better at the Dublin Racing Festival, finishing eighth in the Irish Gold Cup.

Intense Raffles Vying to Complete Grand National Double

Run it back ⏪ An incredible performance from Intense Raffles to win the Irish Grand National!#ITVRacing pic.twitter.com/yV9JLaF0Gr — ITV Racing (@itvracing) April 2, 2024

Intense Raffle will be bidding to become just the sixth horse to complete the Grand National and Irish Grand National double in their careers when he lines up at Aintree later this year. Last season’s impressive Fairyhouse winner has shown he has the stamina for the longer distances.

Thomas Gibney’s runner appeared over fences for the first time this season in the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse in February. He finished a close second behind Nick Rockett in a race that has recently been considered a trial for the Grand National. His connections were delighted with that performance and are now happy to head across the Irish Sea with their talented chaser.

The 2025 Grand National is set to take place on Saturday, 5th of April at 16:00. It will be the 177th running of the steeplechase in history.

