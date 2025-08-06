🏇 Meade Appeals Galway Hurdle Decision After Helvic Dream Demotion

Trainer Noel Meade has lodged a formal appeal with the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) following a controversial decision to demote Helvic Dream from first place in last week’s Galway Hurdle.

Helvic Dream had crossed the line a head in front of Ndaawi after a thrilling finish, but after a lengthy post-race inquiry, the stewards ruled that interference in the final stages had materially affected the result. The placings were reversed, with Ndaawi promoted to winner.

Helvic Dream (left) and Ndaawi battle to the line at Ballybrit – Sportsfile

🎬 Dramatic Late Drift Proves Costly

Ridden by Donagh Meyler, Helvic Dream took the lead over the last but drifted to the right, bumping Jack Kennedy and Ndaawi inside the final 110 yards. Despite crossing the line first, Meyler received a two-day suspension for careless riding, and the result was overturned.

Speaking after the race, Meyler called the incident a “horror story“, expressing disbelief over the decision. Meade echoed that frustration in his post-race interview with Racing TV.

“I didn’t think we’d lose it, considering the race and considering Jack didn’t have to stop riding,” Meade said. “I do believe in my heart and soul it’s the wrong decision, and I’ll appeal against it.”

📋 Elliott Gets First Galway Hurdle, But Appeal Looms

The dramatic reversal handed Gordon Elliott his first Galway Hurdle victory, but the story may be far from over. Meade has confirmed his intention to pursue the appeal, which will now be reviewed by the IHRB’s disciplinary panel.

The result also reignites debate around the interference rules in Irish racing — particularly in marquee events where tight finishes and split-second decisions can have major consequences.

Helvic Dream was sent off at 8/1, with Ndaawi a 13/2 shot in the betting.

A DREAM RESULT 😶‍🌫️ Group 1-winning Flat performer Helvic Dream lands the richest hurdle race in Ireland for @tuvastables.@Galway_Races pic.twitter.com/ZnDzwetjcR — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 31, 2025

