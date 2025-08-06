HomeOther SportsGolfMcIlroy Skips FedEx Opener, PGA Tour Eyes Rule Change
McIlroy Skips FedEx Opener, PGA Tour Eyes Rule Change

JoeNa Connacht
Rory McIlroy reacts after making birdie on the 15th green during day four of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 25, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images. Provided by European Tour Group Communications.

Rory McIlroy’s decision to skip the opening round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs has sparked fresh debate on the PGA Tour — and may trigger changes to the rules surrounding player participation in its season-ending series. The Northern Irishman, who sits second in the FedEx Cup standings, has opted out of this week’s St. Jude Championship in Memphis, choosing rest over reps with his spot in the next playoff event already secure. McIlroy is the only player in the top 70 of the rankings to skip the tournament — a move that has not gone unnoticed at Tour headquarters. It’s understood that officials are now actively considering a policy change to prevent similar no-shows in future editions of the three-event playoff structure.

📊 FedEx Cup Structure

  • Top 70: Qualify for St. Jude Championship (Week 1)
  • Top 50: Advance to BMW Championship (Week 2)
  • Top 30: Reach Tour Championship at East Lake (21–24 August)
McIlroy has more than enough points to guarantee his spot in next week’s BMW Championship, making the Memphis event effectively optional. Scottie Scheffler currently tops the standings with 4,806 points, followed by McIlroy on 3,444.

🗣️ Policy Board Reaction

Peter Malnati, a PGA Tour player-director on the policy board, told Golf Week there are already discussions underway about rule changes — though he declined to elaborate. “I think there is stuff in the works, and I’ll leave it at that,” he said. Potential changes could include fines for skipping playoff events, or even ineligibility from further rounds. No formal proposal has yet been made public.
Rory McIlroy PGA Tour FedEx Playoffs
Rory McIlroy during the 2025 Open Championship – Getty Images

⏳ McIlroy’s Long-Stated Plan

The move doesn’t come as a shock to those who’ve followed McIlroy’s thinking. The four-time major winner hinted as early as last year that he would skip the FedEx opener if his ranking allowed. His underwhelming finish at St. Jude in 2024 failed to hinder his playoff run, reinforcing his stance. McIlroy has also openly discussed the need to scale back his schedule, citing a demanding travel year that has included events in Australia, India, Ireland, and the UAE. With the Ryder Cup on the horizon, energy conservation appears to be part of a bigger plan.

🎯 Current Standings Snapshot

  • 1st: Scottie Scheffler – 4,806 pts
  • 2nd: Rory McIlroy – 3,444 pts
  • 30th: Daniel Berger – 1,167 pts
  • 50th: Min Woo Lee – 851 pts
Whether or not his absence impacts the outcome of the playoffs remains to be seen. But McIlroy’s decision may well shape how the PGA Tour handles its biggest stars going forward.

