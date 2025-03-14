HomeNewsGalopin Des Champs, Willie Mullins and Paul Townend all on the brink...
Galopin Des Champs, Willie Mullins and Paul Townend all on the brink of history

It's Boodles Gold Cup Day at Cheltenham.

Galopin Des Champs bids to win a third consecutive Boodles Gold Cup at Cheltenham this afternoon.

Owned by Audrey Turley, the nine-year-old son of Timos will have the assistance of Paul Townend in the saddle.

The Lisgoold rider will become the most successful jockey in Cheltenham Gold Cup history if his partner wins the day’s showpiece.

Townend currently has four wins – the same number as the legendary Pat Taaffe.

For trainer Willie Mullins, he will join Tom Dreaper as a five-time winner of steeplechasing’s  blue riband if the French-bred Closutton inmate claims a third crown.

First Cheltenham runner for 71-year old trainer Eleanor Broderick

Fermoy-based handler Eleanor Broderick, who won her first race inside the rails at Fairyhouse last November with Lisleigh Lad, will have her first runner at Cheltenham this afternoon.

Lisleigh Lad, who she bred with her partner Matt Slattery, will contest the ‘Foxhunters’ at 4.40pm. The seven-year-old son of Dansant will be ridden by Point-to-Point southern region jockey, Darragh Allen.

11 Mullins runners in Triumph Hurdle

Charlus, winner of three of his four flat races in France, will contest the opening JCB Triumph Hurdle at 1.20pm.

Costing a reputed €315,000 when purchase by The Why Knot Partnership, the gelded son of Churchill will be ridden by Seán O’Keeffe.

Willie Mullins, who has won the ‘Triumph’ four times in the past, will have a total of eleven horses in the 18-runner two  miles 179 yards race – Blue Lemons, Charlus, Larzac, Pappano, Poniros, Too Bossy For Us, Wille De Houelle, Lady Vega Allen, Lumiere Du Large, Place De La Nation and Sainte Lucie.

