HomeNews100/1 chance Poniros wins Triumph on hurdles debut
NewsRacingRacing irish

100/1 chance Poniros wins Triumph on hurdles debut

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
0
16
Winning connections celebrate with Poniros after his shock 100/1 win in the Grade 1 Triumph Hurdle. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Poniros (100/1), a hurdles debutant for Willie Mullins, landed the Grade 1 JCB Triumph Hurdle on the final day of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.

Owned by Tony Bloom, the son of Golden Horn previously ran on the flat for Ralph Beckett in England.

One of 11 representatives from Closutton in the 18-runner race, Poniros was only in sixth position as they approached the last hurdle in the straight.

East India Dock (5/4 favourite) took the lead into the final flight and was challenged by the Joe Donnelly-owned Lulamba, trained by Nicky Henderson.

Just as the James Owen-handled favourite looked to be heading for success, Poniros came with a strong drive from Jonjo O’Neill Jr to burst through for a neck win at the line.

Lulamba claimed the runner-up spot by three-quarters of a length from East India Dock under Sam Twiston-Davies, with Lady Vega Allen (14/1) and Paul Townend fourth, another length and three-quarters back.

The surprised winning handled, who had just trained the longest-priced winner in the history of the Triumph Hurdle, said:

“He’s by Golden Horn, who I think is going to make a very good sire over jumps. He’s the sort of horse you’re looking for. I didn’t expect that. Did Tony Bloom back him? If he did, it wasn’t on my advice! We were hoping he would run well and be a nice horse for next year, so he’s ahead of schedule.”

 

 

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Galopin Des Champs, Willie Mullins and Paul Townend all on the brink of history
Next article
2024 Triumph runner-up Kargese wins County Hurdle
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie