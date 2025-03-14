100/1 chance Poniros wins Triumph on hurdles debut

Poniros (100/1), a hurdles debutant for Willie Mullins, landed the Grade 1 JCB Triumph Hurdle on the final day of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.

Owned by Tony Bloom, the son of Golden Horn previously ran on the flat for Ralph Beckett in England.

One of 11 representatives from Closutton in the 18-runner race, Poniros was only in sixth position as they approached the last hurdle in the straight.

East India Dock (5/4 favourite) took the lead into the final flight and was challenged by the Joe Donnelly-owned Lulamba, trained by Nicky Henderson.

Just as the James Owen-handled favourite looked to be heading for success, Poniros came with a strong drive from Jonjo O’Neill Jr to burst through for a neck win at the line.

Lulamba claimed the runner-up spot by three-quarters of a length from East India Dock under Sam Twiston-Davies, with Lady Vega Allen (14/1) and Paul Townend fourth, another length and three-quarters back.

The surprised winning handled, who had just trained the longest-priced winner in the history of the Triumph Hurdle, said:

“He’s by Golden Horn, who I think is going to make a very good sire over jumps. He’s the sort of horse you’re looking for. I didn’t expect that. Did Tony Bloom back him? If he did, it wasn’t on my advice! We were hoping he would run well and be a nice horse for next year, so he’s ahead of schedule.”

