HomeNews2024 Triumph runner-up Kargese wins County Hurdle
NewsRacingRacing irish

2024 Triumph runner-up Kargese wins County Hurdle

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
0
9

Willie Mullins completed a quick Gold Cup Day double when Kargese won the second race of the afternoon, the William Hill County Handicap Hurdle in the hands of Paul Townend.

Backed into 3/1 favouritism, last year’s Triumph Hurdle runner-up, led home an irish-trained 1-2-3-4.

Runner-up was Gordon Elliott’s Ndaawi (25/1) under Jack Kennedy, a length and a half behind the Closutton winner.

Mullins was also responsible for both the third and fourth, with Absurde (5/1) and Danny Mullins one a half length further back, while Ethical Diamond (16/1) and Patrick Mullins completed the Irish clean weep another three-quarters of a length behind in fourth place.

Commenting on another Cheltenham 2025 win, the successful jockey Paul Townend admitted:

“She was keen today alright! That’s her though, she has the heart of a lion. I was in front a lot sooner than I wanted. But it might have actually helped me that when I got there, she parked a little bit and gave herself a breath of air, and that meant she could repel what was coming at me at the back of the last.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
100/1 chance Poniros wins Triumph on hurdles debut
Next article
Dinoblue is easy winner of Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie