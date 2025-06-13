HomeNewsDarragh Kenny and Eddy Blue top all-Irish podium in Canada
Darragh Kenny and Eddy Blue top all-Irish podium in Canada

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Darragh Kenny and Eddy Blue win the Recon Metal 1.55m on the International Ring. Credit: Spruce Meadows Media/Bart Onyszko.

Darragh Kenny topped an all-Irish podium in the International Ring at Spruce Meadows, Canada, on Thursday night.

The Offaly native and Eddy Blue won the Recon Metal Cup 1.55m against a strong field of 40 other combinations.

The Irish combination posted the fastest clear round in the jump off with a time of 40.07 seconds.

David O’Brien and El Balou Old claimed the runner-up spot with a jump-off clear in 40.15 seconds.

Conor Swail and My Lady Lavista were third – clear in 40.23 seconds.

In a tightly-fought leaderboard, there was less than two-tenths of a second from first to third over the Olaf Petersen Jr. designed course.

“It was a great class,” Kenny stated. “Very fast jump off. I absolutely love jumping in this ring. The footing is incredible. You know, it’s always been a lucky ring for me, actually, I’ve always had good success in it.”

The winning Irish rider continued:

“And, my horse was brilliant. He’s in super form at the moment. He had a really uncharacteristic result in the Grand Prix last week, but, he bounced back and jumps super today, and I expect a good result on Saturday.””

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

