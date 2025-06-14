GAA Football Previews: Final group games, Throw-In & TV Info

🏐 Saturday, 15 June – All-Ireland SFC Round 3

Group 2: Kerry v Meath

Venue: Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore

Throw-in: 4.15pm

TV: Live on GAA+

The last time these sides met in the Championship, Meath held Kerry for over 50 minutes before David Clifford ignited and led Kerry to a 15-point win. This year, Meath have improved with results against Dublin, Cork, and Roscommon. However, Mathew Costello’s absence weakens their attack. Clifford’s 1-8 haul last time out underlines his threat, and Kerry have made five changes including a debut for Mark O’Shea at midfield. Meath’s midfield and defensive resilience will be tested to the limit.

KERRY: Shane Ryan; Paul Murphy, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan; Tadhg Morley, Mike Breen, Gavin White; Joe O’Connor, Mark O’Shea; Graham O’Sullivan, Sean O’Shea, Micheal Burns; David Clifford, Killian Spillane, Dylan Geaney.

Subs: Shane Murphy, Dylan Casey, Tony Brosnan, Armin Heinrich, Conor Geaney, Evan Looney, Sean O’Brien, Tom Leo O’Sullivan, Darragh Lyne, Cillian Trant, Ruairi Murphy, Damien Bourke, Dara Moynihan.

Meath: Billy Hogan; Seamus Lavin, Sean Rafferty, Brian O’Halloran; Donal Keogan, Sean Coffey, Ciaran Caulfield; Bryan Menton, Adam O’Neill; Conor Duke, Ruairi Kinsella, Cathal Hickey; Jordan Morris, James Conlon, Eoghan Frayne.

Subs: Sean Brennan, Ronan Ryan, Eoin Harkin, James McEntee, Cian McBride, Conor Gray, Shane Walsh, Aaron Lynch, Daithi McGowan, Keith Curtis, Diarmuid Moriarty.

Group 2: Roscommon v Cork

Venue: Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise

Throw-in: 4.15pm

TV: Live on GAA+

A repeat of last year’s bottom-two clash, Roscommon are in pole position to reach the last 12 with another win over Cork. Their March meeting ended in a 14-point Roscommon win. Cork have since lost to Meath and Kerry, while Roscommon earned a draw against Meath. Cork are unchanged, but Roscommon replace the injured Niall Higgins with Pearse Frost. This could go down to the wire, but Roscommon will back their recent form.

ROSCOMMON: Conor Carroll; Pearse Frost, Brian Stack, David Murray; Ronan Daly, Colm Neary, Senan Lambe; Eddie Nolan, Shane Cunnane; Dylan Ruane, Enda Smith, Ciarain Murtagh; Daire Cregg, Diarmuid Murtagh, Ben O’Carroll. Subs: Aaron Brady, Robie Dolan, Ruaidhri Fallon, Keith Doyle, Donie Smith, Conor Hand, John McManus, Declan Kenny, Shane Killoran, Cian McKeon, Ciaran Lennon. CORK: Michael Aodh Martin; Sean Meehan, Daniel O’Mahony, Maurice Shanley; Brian O’Driscoll, Sean Brady, Matty Taylor; Ian Maguire, Colm O’Callaghan; Paul Walsh, Sean Walsh, Sean McDonnell; Mark Cronin, Brian Hurley, Chris Og Jones. Subs: Patrick Doyle, Neil Lordan, Rory Maguire, Sean Powter, Luke Fahy, Conor Cahalane, Eoghan McSweeney, Ruairi Deane, Conor Corbett, Cathail O’Mahony, Hugh O’Connor.

Group 4: Dublin v Derry

Venue: Páirc Esler, Newry

Throw-in: 6.30pm

TV: Live on GAA+

Last year’s Division 1 toppers, Derry, are on a drastic slide with just one win in regulation since their win over Dublin. They’ll hope that last week’s draw with Galway signals a turnaround. Dublin, on the other hand, are licking wounds from a frustrating defeat to Armagh. Con O’Callaghan returns to the bench, and John Small comes in for Colm Basquel. Derry will need a huge effort, with Odhran Lynch back in goal and Conor McCluskey available again.

DUBLIN: Stephen Cluxton; Sean MacMahon, Theo Clancy, David Byrne; Brian Howard, John Small, Alex Gavin; Peadar O Cofaigh Byrne, Killian McGinnis; Ciaran Kilkenny, Sean Bugler, Niall Scully; Paddy Small, Lorcan O’Dell, Cormac Costello.

Subs: Evan Comerford, Luke Breathnach, Nathan Doran, Lee Gannon, Tom Lahiff, Greg McEneaney, Ross McGarry, Eoin Murchan, Cian Murphy, Con O’Callaghan, Eoghan O’Donnell.

DERRY: Odhran Lynch; Diarmuid Baker, Eoin McEvoy, Patrick McGurk; Conor Doherty, Brendan Rogers, Padraig McGrogan; Conor Glass, Dan Higgins; Ethan Doherty, Paul Cassidy, Ciaran McFaul; Shane McGuigan, Niall Loughlin, Niall Toner.

Subs: Ben McKinless, Conor McCluskey, Ryan Mulholland, Danny McDermott, Tommy Rogers, Anton Tohill, Ruairi Forbes, Lachlan Murray, Cahir McMonagle, Caolan Devlin, Ben McCarron.

Group 4: Galway v Armagh

Venue: Kingspan Breffni, Cavan

Throw-in: 6.30pm

TV: Live on GAA+

Armagh are already through but promise to go full tilt in this repeat of last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final. Galway, who have drawn with Derry and lost narrowly to Dublin, need a result to secure progression. Rory Grugan is absent for Armagh, with Stefan Campbell starting and Niall Grimley returning at midfield. Galway bring in Sean Fitzgerald and Cein Darcy. Expect a tense, tactical contest between two heavyweights with something to prove.

GALWAY: Connor Gleeson; Johnny McGrath, Sean Fitzgerald, Jack Glynn; Dylan McHugh, Sean Kelly, Liam Silke; Paul Conroy, John Maher; Cillian McDaid, Rob Finnerty, Cein Darcy; Matthew Tierney, Shane Walsh, Matthew Thompson.

Subs: Conor Flaherty, Daniel O’Flaherty, Cathal Sweeney, Kieran Molloy, Sean O Maoilchiarain, Peter Cooke, John Daly, Cian Hernon, Johnny Heaney, Tomo Culhane, Damien Comer.

ARMAGH: Ethan Rafferty; Paddy Burns, Barry McCambridge, Peter McGrane; Ross McQuillan, Tiernan Kelly, Jarlath Og Burns; Jason Duffy, Niall Grimley; Darragh McMullan, Rian O’Neill, Oisin Conaty; Stefan Campbell, Andrew Murnin, Conor Turbitt.

Subs: Blaine Hughes, Tomas McCormack, Greg McCabe, Connaire Mackin, Aaron McKay, Joe McElroy, Cian McConville, Callum O’Neill, Aidan Forker, Shane McPartlan, Jemar Hall.