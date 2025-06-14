GAA Football Previews: Final group games, Throw-In & TV Info

🏐 Saturday, 15 June – All-Ireland SFC Round 3
Group 2: Kerry v Meath
Venue: Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore
Throw-in: 4.15pm
TV: Live on GAA+
The last time these sides met in the Championship, Meath held Kerry for over 50 minutes before David Clifford ignited and led Kerry to a 15-point win. This year, Meath have improved with results against Dublin, Cork, and Roscommon. However, Mathew Costello’s absence weakens their attack. Clifford’s 1-8 haul last time out underlines his threat, and Kerry have made five changes including a debut for Mark O’Shea at midfield. Meath’s midfield and defensive resilience will be tested to the limit.
KERRY: Shane Ryan; Paul Murphy, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan; Tadhg Morley, Mike Breen, Gavin White; Joe O’Connor, Mark O’Shea; Graham O’Sullivan, Sean O’Shea, Micheal Burns; David Clifford, Killian Spillane, Dylan Geaney.
Subs: Shane Murphy, Dylan Casey, Tony Brosnan, Armin Heinrich, Conor Geaney, Evan Looney, Sean O’Brien, Tom Leo O’Sullivan, Darragh Lyne, Cillian Trant, Ruairi Murphy, Damien Bourke, Dara Moynihan.
Meath: Billy Hogan; Seamus Lavin, Sean Rafferty, Brian O’Halloran; Donal Keogan, Sean Coffey, Ciaran Caulfield; Bryan Menton, Adam O’Neill; Conor Duke, Ruairi Kinsella, Cathal Hickey; Jordan Morris, James Conlon, Eoghan Frayne.
Subs: Sean Brennan, Ronan Ryan, Eoin Harkin, James McEntee, Cian McBride, Conor Gray, Shane Walsh, Aaron Lynch, Daithi McGowan, Keith Curtis, Diarmuid Moriarty.
Group 2: Roscommon v Cork
Venue: Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise
Throw-in: 4.15pm
TV: Live on GAA+
A repeat of last year’s bottom-two clash, Roscommon are in pole position to reach the last 12 with another win over Cork. Their March meeting ended in a 14-point Roscommon win. Cork have since lost to Meath and Kerry, while Roscommon earned a draw against Meath. Cork are unchanged, but Roscommon replace the injured Niall Higgins with Pearse Frost. This could go down to the wire, but Roscommon will back their recent form.
ROSCOMMON: Conor Carroll; Pearse Frost, Brian Stack, David Murray; Ronan Daly, Colm Neary, Senan Lambe; Eddie Nolan, Shane Cunnane; Dylan Ruane, Enda Smith, Ciarain Murtagh; Daire Cregg, Diarmuid Murtagh, Ben O’Carroll.
Subs: Aaron Brady, Robie Dolan, Ruaidhri Fallon, Keith Doyle, Donie Smith, Conor Hand, John McManus, Declan Kenny, Shane Killoran, Cian McKeon, Ciaran Lennon.
CORK: Michael Aodh Martin; Sean Meehan, Daniel O’Mahony, Maurice Shanley; Brian O’Driscoll, Sean Brady, Matty Taylor; Ian Maguire, Colm O’Callaghan; Paul Walsh, Sean Walsh, Sean McDonnell; Mark Cronin, Brian Hurley, Chris Og Jones.
Subs: Patrick Doyle, Neil Lordan, Rory Maguire, Sean Powter, Luke Fahy, Conor Cahalane, Eoghan McSweeney, Ruairi Deane, Conor Corbett, Cathail O’Mahony, Hugh O’Connor.
Group 4: Dublin v Derry
Venue: Páirc Esler, Newry
Throw-in: 6.30pm
TV: Live on GAA+
Last year’s Division 1 toppers, Derry, are on a drastic slide with just one win in regulation since their win over Dublin. They’ll hope that last week’s draw with Galway signals a turnaround. Dublin, on the other hand, are licking wounds from a frustrating defeat to Armagh. Con O’Callaghan returns to the bench, and John Small comes in for Colm Basquel. Derry will need a huge effort, with Odhran Lynch back in goal and Conor McCluskey available again.
DUBLIN: Stephen Cluxton; Sean MacMahon, Theo Clancy, David Byrne; Brian Howard, John Small, Alex Gavin; Peadar O Cofaigh Byrne, Killian McGinnis; Ciaran Kilkenny, Sean Bugler, Niall Scully; Paddy Small, Lorcan O’Dell, Cormac Costello.
Subs: Evan Comerford, Luke Breathnach, Nathan Doran, Lee Gannon, Tom Lahiff, Greg McEneaney, Ross McGarry, Eoin Murchan, Cian Murphy, Con O’Callaghan, Eoghan O’Donnell.
DERRY: Odhran Lynch; Diarmuid Baker, Eoin McEvoy, Patrick McGurk; Conor Doherty, Brendan Rogers, Padraig McGrogan; Conor Glass, Dan Higgins; Ethan Doherty, Paul Cassidy, Ciaran McFaul; Shane McGuigan, Niall Loughlin, Niall Toner.
Subs: Ben McKinless, Conor McCluskey, Ryan Mulholland, Danny McDermott, Tommy Rogers, Anton Tohill, Ruairi Forbes, Lachlan Murray, Cahir McMonagle, Caolan Devlin, Ben McCarron.
Group 4: Galway v Armagh
Venue: Kingspan Breffni, Cavan
Throw-in: 6.30pm
TV: Live on GAA+
Armagh are already through but promise to go full tilt in this repeat of last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final. Galway, who have drawn with Derry and lost narrowly to Dublin, need a result to secure progression. Rory Grugan is absent for Armagh, with Stefan Campbell starting and Niall Grimley returning at midfield. Galway bring in Sean Fitzgerald and Cein Darcy. Expect a tense, tactical contest between two heavyweights with something to prove.
GALWAY: Connor Gleeson; Johnny McGrath, Sean Fitzgerald, Jack Glynn; Dylan McHugh, Sean Kelly, Liam Silke; Paul Conroy, John Maher; Cillian McDaid, Rob Finnerty, Cein Darcy; Matthew Tierney, Shane Walsh, Matthew Thompson.
Subs: Conor Flaherty, Daniel O’Flaherty, Cathal Sweeney, Kieran Molloy, Sean O Maoilchiarain, Peter Cooke, John Daly, Cian Hernon, Johnny Heaney, Tomo Culhane, Damien Comer.
ARMAGH: Ethan Rafferty; Paddy Burns, Barry McCambridge, Peter McGrane; Ross McQuillan, Tiernan Kelly, Jarlath Og Burns; Jason Duffy, Niall Grimley; Darragh McMullan, Rian O’Neill, Oisin Conaty; Stefan Campbell, Andrew Murnin, Conor Turbitt.
Subs: Blaine Hughes, Tomas McCormack, Greg McCabe, Connaire Mackin, Aaron McKay, Joe McElroy, Cian McConville, Callum O’Neill, Aidan Forker, Shane McPartlan, Jemar Hall.
🏐 Sunday, 16 June – All-Ireland SFC Round 3
Group 1: Donegal v Mayo
Venue: King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon
Throw-in: 4.00pm
TV: Live on RTÉ
Jim McGuinness returns to face Mayo once again, with 2012 heroes Michael Murphy and Patrick McBrearty still involved for Donegal. For Mayo, only Aidan O’Shea remains from that final. All four Group 1 teams are level on points, making this a massive clash for knockout qualification. Shaun Patton returns in goal for Donegal, and Oisin Gallen starts. Mayo bring in Dylan Thornton and Jordan Flynn. If the high-energy Mayo that beat Tyrone shows up, Donegal will be in trouble.
DONEGAL: Shaun Patton; Finbarr Roarty, Brendan McCole, Peadar Mogan; Ryan McHugh, Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Ciaran Moore; Hugh McFadden, Michael Langan; Daire O Baoill, Ciaran Thompson, Shane O’Donnell; Conor O’Donnell, Michael Murphy, Oisin Gallen.
Subs: Danny Rodgers, Stephen McMenamin, Odhran McFadden Ferry, Mark Curran, Odhran Doherty, Aaron Doherty, Patrick McBrearty, Jamie Brennan, Eoin McHugh, Caolan McColgan, Jason McGee.
MAYO: Colm Reape; Jack Coyne, Rory Brickenden, Enda Hession; Stephen Coen, David McBrien, Paddy Durcan; Dylan Thornton, Matthew Ruane; Conal Dawson, Jack Carney, Jordan Flynn; Aidan O’Shea, Darren McHale, Ryan O’Donoghue.
Subs: Adrian Phillips, Bob Tuohy, Davitt Neary, Diarmuid O’Connor, Donnacha McHugh, Fenton Kelly, Fergal Boland, Frank Irwin, Paul Towey, Sam Callinan, Sean Morahan.
Group 1: Tyrone v Cavan
Venue: Brewster Park, Enniskillen
Throw-in: 4.00pm
TV: Not televised
A repeat of their recent Ulster quarter-final, which Tyrone won by seven, this tie carries serious weight with both teams level on points. Tyrone name the same side as their Mayo clash, keeping big names like Peter Harte and Ruairi Canavan in reserve. Cavan bring in Paddy Lynch and Oisin Brady to bolster their attack. With Gearoid McKiernan among the subs, expect fireworks in Enniskillen. The loser could be out, while the winner could top the group.
TYRONE: Niall Morgan; Cormac Quinn, Peter Teague, Niall Devlin; Michael McKernan, Rory Brennan, Kieran McGeary; Ben McDonnell, Conn Kilpatrick; Seanie O’Donnell, Mattie Donnelly, Ciaran Daly; Darren McCurry, Mark Bradley, Darragh Canavan.
Subs: Oisin O’Kane, Aidan Clarke, Padraig Hampsey, Frank Burns, Michael O’Neill, Brian Kennedy, Cathal Donaghy, Peter Harte, Conor Meyler, Eoin McElholm, Ruairi Canavan.
CAVAN: Liam Brady; Niall Carolan, Killian Brady, Cian Reilly; Brian O’Connell, Ciaran Brady, Padraig Faulkner; Ryan Donohoe, Evan Crowe; Gerard Smith, Dara McVeety, Oisin Brady; Cormac O’Reilly, Paddy Lynch, Cian Madden.
Subs: Gary O’Rourke, Luke Fortune, Killian Clarke, Oisin Kiernan, Jason McLoughlin, Ruairi Curran, Luke Molloy, Gearoid McKiernan, Thomas Edward Donohoe, Ryan O’Neill, Sean McEvoy.
Group 3: Louth v Clare
Venue: Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise
Throw-in: 2.00pm
TV: Not televised
Louth’s Leinster title was followed by defeats to Monaghan and Down, but they remain in contention for a knockout spot. A win secures a preliminary quarter-final. Clare, beaten heavily in both group matches, hope the two-week break rejuvenates them. Cillian Rouine returns in defence, while Sexton and McMahon are benched threats. Louth are unchanged and will aim to rediscover the sharp edge that carried them to provincial glory.
LOUTH: Niall McDonnell; Daire Nally, Dermot Campbell, Donal McKenny; Conal McKeever, Peter Lynch, Craig Lennon; Tommy Durnin, Ciaran Byrne; Bevan Duffy, Ciaran Downey, Conor Grimes; Ciaran Keenan, Sam Mulroy, Ryan Burns.
Subs: Tiarnan Markey, Liam Jackson, Anthony Williams, Emmet Carolan, Kieran McArdle, Dara McDonnell, Dan Corcoran, Conor Branigan, Ryan Walsh, Dylan McKeown, Paul Matthews.
CLARE: Eamon Tubridy; Rory McMahon, Ronan Lanigan, Manus Doherty; Alan Sweeney, Cillian Rouine, Ikem Igweuru; Brian McNamara, Daniel Walsh; Shane Griffin, Dermot Coughlan, Connor Meaney; Aaron Griffin, Eoin Cleary, Mark McInerney.
Subs: Tristan O’Callaghan, Fionn Kelleher, Jamie Stack, Evan Cahill, Brendy Rouine, Darren Nagle, Joseph Rafferty, Emmet McMahon, Keelan Sexton, Diarmuid O’Donnell, Ciaran Downes.
Group 3: Monaghan v Down
Venue: BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh
Throw-in: 2.00pm
TV: Live on RTÉ
This one could decide Group 3’s top spot and a straight route to the All-Ireland quarter-finals. Monaghan have been in flying form with back-to-back wins and great scoring spreads. They bring in Gavin McPhillips and Andrew Woods for their final group game. Down, the reigning Tailteann Cup champions, looks to continue their own momentum after wins over Clare and Louth. Daniel Guinness and Eugene Branagan come into the starting XV. Expect intensity and fireworks in Armagh.
MONAGHAN: Rory Beggan; Ryan Wylie, Kieran Duffy, Dylan Byrne; Ryan O’Toole, Dessie Ward, Conor McCarthy; Micheal McCarville, Gavin McPhillips; Stephen O’Hanlon, Micheal Bannigan, Ryan McAnespie; Jack McCarron, Andrew Woods, Stephen Mooney.
Subs: Kian Mulligan, Ronan Boyle, Louis Kelly, Darren Hughes, Aaron Carey, Ciaran McNulty, Barry McBennett, Killian Lavelle, Jason Irwin, David Garland, Karl O’Connell.
DOWN: Ronan Burns; Patrick McCarthy, Peter Fegan, Ceilum Doherty; Ryan Magill, Pierce Laverty, Miceal Rooney; Daniel Guinness, Ryan McEvoy; Danny Magill, Odhran Murdock, Eugene Branagan; James Guinness, Pat Havern, John McGeough.
Subs: John O’Hare, Finn McElroy, Aaron McClements, Donal Scullion, Shay Millar, Adam Crimmins, Oisin Savage, Caolan Mooney, Finn Murdock, Patrick Brooks, Conor McCrickard.
🏐 Group 1
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|1
|Donegal
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Mayo
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Tyrone
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Cavan
|2
|1
|0
|1
🏐 Group 2
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|1
|Kerry
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Meath
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Roscommon
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Cork
|2
|0
|0
|2
🏐 Group 3
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|1
|Down
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Monaghan
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Louth
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Clare
|2
|0
|0
|2
🏐 Group 4
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|1
|Armagh
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Dublin
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Galway
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Derry
|2
|0
|1
|1