HomeNewsTwo wins in two days at Spruce Meadows for Conor Swail
NewsOther SportsShowjumping

Two wins in two days at Spruce Meadows for Conor Swail

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
0
7
Conor Swail and One Edition win the ATCO Cup 1.50m in the International Ring at Spruce Meadows. Credit: Spruce Meadows Media/Bart Onyszko.

Conor Swail proved yet again why he’s ranked 15th in the world with a victory in the ATCO Cup 1.50m at Spruce Meadows in Canada last night.

Aboard the chestnut mare, One Edition, the Irish combination clocked the fastest clear round in the jump-off with a time of 34.38 seconds.

Swail also tied for third in the competition aboard Clonterm Obolensky with fellow Irishman Darragh Kenny and Zero K – they both finished on the exact same time of 34.76 seconds in the jump-off round.

Eugenio Garza Perex of Mexico, riding Chalouries PS, took the second spot in the podium in 34.69 seconds.

Following his win, Conor Swail spoke of the experience his horses can gain while competing all summer at Spruce Meadows, stating.

“One of the interesting things about, you know, the summer season at Spruce Meadows is that you can bring young horses here and get some time with them in a number of different rings. That, that really can help their trajectory as young horses.”

 

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
GAA Football Previews: Final group games, Throw-In & TV Info
Next article
All-Irish podium in RBC Capital Markets Cup in Canada
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie