Two wins in two days at Spruce Meadows for Conor Swail

Conor Swail proved yet again why he’s ranked 15th in the world with a victory in the ATCO Cup 1.50m at Spruce Meadows in Canada last night.

Aboard the chestnut mare, One Edition, the Irish combination clocked the fastest clear round in the jump-off with a time of 34.38 seconds.

Swail also tied for third in the competition aboard Clonterm Obolensky with fellow Irishman Darragh Kenny and Zero K – they both finished on the exact same time of 34.76 seconds in the jump-off round.

Eugenio Garza Perex of Mexico, riding Chalouries PS, took the second spot in the podium in 34.69 seconds.

Following his win, Conor Swail spoke of the experience his horses can gain while competing all summer at Spruce Meadows, stating.

“One of the interesting things about, you know, the summer season at Spruce Meadows is that you can bring young horses here and get some time with them in a number of different rings. That, that really can help their trajectory as young horses.”

