All-Irish podium in RBC Capital Markets Cup in Canada

Jordan Coyle and For Gold win RBC Capital Markets Cup 1.50m in the International Ring. Credit: Spruce Meadows Media/Bart Onyszko.

With many Irish successes over the past week at Spruce Meadows in Calgary, Canada, Jordan Coyle got in on the winning act with a victory on Friday night.

The Derry rider and For Gold won the RBC Capital Markets Cup 1.50m class at the  ‘National’ CSI5* event.

In a five horse jump-off, there were three Irish combinations and two from Mexico.

The Irish trio took the three spots on the winners’ podium, with Coyle, who was last to compete in the jump-off taking the highest podium step.

The 14-year-old For Gold gave it his all and stopped the timers with a clear round in 35.85 seconds to seal another victory for Ireland.

Conor Swail and My Lady Lavista, who were third in the Recon Metal Cup 1.55m on Thursday night, were runners-up in this class, with a clear in a time of 36.78 seconds.

Darragh Kenny, a winner aboard Eddy Blue in the Recon Metal 1.55m in the International Ring on Thursday, combined with Diaroubet on this occasion to take third place in 37.56 seconds.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

