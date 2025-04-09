HomeGAAKildare v Westmeath – Preview, Team News & Live Scores
Kildare v Westmeath – Preview, Team News & Live Scores

Leinster Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final

Saturday, April 12 | Cedral St. Conleth’s Park | 7:00pm

Teams announced Friday – Live GAA scores on Irishscores.com

Saturday night lights in Newbridge will see Kildare take on Westmeath, with both sides opening their Leinster Championship campaigns. The Lilywhites finished top of Division 3 this spring but fell to Offaly in the final, while Westmeath’s form has plummeted since their Division 3 title last year, leading to relegation from Division 2.

These sides last met in 2022 when Kildare edged a high-scoring semi-final, and recent history is on the home side’s side. Westmeath haven’t beaten Kildare in the championship since 2016, and their seven-game winless streak across league and championship this season doesn’t bode well.

Glenn Ryan will demand a response from his Kildare charges after a stinging league final defeat. Daniel Flynn and Kevin Feely will be central to their hopes. Westmeath, meanwhile, need a spark. John Heslin remains a key figure, and their midfield battle will be crucial to containing Kildare’s runners.

The winners will face either Laois or Louth in the semi-finals.

Team News

Line-ups will be revealed on Friday. Visit Irishscores.com and follow official county social channels for updates.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

