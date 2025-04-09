Tyrone v Cavan – Preview, Team News & Live Scores

Ulster Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final

Sunday, April 13 | Healy Park, Omagh | 4:15pm

Teams announced Friday – Live GAA scores on Irishscores.com

Tyrone and Cavan renew rivalries in another all-Ulster showdown this Sunday, just a year on from their extra-time thriller in Kingspan Breffni. That day, Tyrone edged out Cavan by a single point, 1-23 to 3-16, and the Red Hands will once again be favourites—despite a rocky league campaign that saw them relegated from Division 1.

Cavan, for their part, were a solid mid-table team in Division 2, winning four games and showing resilience throughout. Mickey Graham’s men will take confidence from their attacking style of play and will look to trouble a Tyrone defence that, while statistically the best in Division 1, has at times lacked bite when faced with high-tempo opposition.

Tyrone are still transitioning their squad but remain potent, with Darragh Canavan and Mattie Donnelly leading the line. Conor Meyler and Frank Burns are key men if the hosts are to progress.

Cavan will hope Paddy Lynch and Gearóid McKiernan can reproduce the form that lit up last year’s championship. But they haven’t beaten Tyrone in championship football since 1983—something that underlines the scale of their challenge.

The winners will face either Antrim or Armagh in the semi-final.

Team News

Official starting teams will be announced on Friday. Check Irishscores.com and team social media for confirmed line-ups and in-play updates.

