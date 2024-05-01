HomeOther SportsRed Bull Racing F1 CTO Adrian Newey to Focus on Hypercar
Red Bull Racing F1 CTO Adrian Newey to Focus on Hypercar

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
Red Bull Racing F1 CTO Adrian Newey to Focus on Hypercar Project and Leave Team in 2025

Oracle Red Bull Racing announced today that Adrian Newey, Chief Technical Officer, will step down from his role with the Red Bull Technology Group in the first quarter of 2025. Newey will transition away from his Formula One design responsibilities to concentrate on the final development and delivery of Red Bull’s first hypercar, the highly anticipated RB17. He will remain actively involved in the project until its completion.

Adrian Newey’s Impact on Red Bull Racing

Adrian Newey joined Red Bull Racing in 2006, playing a key role in the team’s transformation from a new contender to a dominant force in Formula One. Under his technical leadership, the team achieved seven F1 Drivers’ Championships and six Constructors’ Championships, along with 118 victories and 101 poles, including the STR 2008 pole and victory.

Adrian Newey Reflects on His Red Bull Racing Journey

“Ever since I was a young boy, I wanted to design fast cars and be an engineer in Formula One,” Adrian Newey said. “I’ve been fortunate to fulfill this dream and contribute to Red Bull Racing’s journey from newcomer to multiple title-winning team. Now, it feels like the right time to hand the baton to others and embrace new challenges. My focus during the remaining time with the team will be on the RB17’s final stages of development.”

“I want to thank the talented people I’ve worked with at Red Bull over the past 18 years for their dedication and hard work. I’d also like to express my gratitude to the shareholders, the late Dietrich Mateschitz, Mark Mateschitz, Chalerm Yoovidhya, and Christian Horner for their support and friendship. Thanks also to Oliver Mintzlaff for his leadership and Eddie Jordan, my close friend and manager.”

Team Principal Christian Horner Commends Newey’s Contributions

Christian Horner, Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO, lauded Adrian Newey’s exceptional contributions: “Adrian’s influence over the past 20 years has been pivotal in our 13 titles across 20 seasons. His innovative approach and outstanding design skills have propelled Red Bull Racing to greater success. He is not only a legend in the sport but also a dear friend and trusted partner. His legacy will resonate through the halls of Milton Keynes, and the RB17 Track Car will serve as a fitting testament to his time with us.”

Adrian Newey’s Achievements with Red Bull Racing

Adrian Newey’s inaugural design for the team, RB3, achieved a podium finish at the 2007 European Grand Prix. His designs also secured the team’s first victory with Sebastian Vettel and Toro Rosso at the Italian Grand Prix in 2008. His RB5 design earned the team its first win at the 2009 Chinese Grand Prix, followed by five more victories that season.

The RB6 propelled the team to its first double title in 2010, a feat repeated in each of the next three years. With the introduction of hybrid power in 2014, Newey shifted his focus away from Formula One to work on the creation of the Valkyrie hypercar. The team’s partnership with Honda as its power unit partner in 2019 reignited Newey’s passion, leading to success with RB16B and the 2021 Championship. An extensive regulation change in the following season marked the beginning of a new era of dominance starting in 2022 with RB18 and continuing to this day.

JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
