Westmeath Manager Criticises Congested Inter-County Schedule

Westmeath Hurling Boss Joe Fortune Criticises Congested Inter-County Schedule

Westmeath hurling manager Joe Fortune has voiced his concerns about the packed inter-county season schedule, pointing out the challenges faced by players who had to play important senior and U20 championship matches against Offaly and Dublin on consecutive days last weekend.

“I have a huge problem with how congested the thing is for players. Not for me—my job is to manage the team,” Fortune expressed his frustration.

He emphasised the negative impact on the players, saying, “I don’t think it’s right what is happening. I would have loved not to play the U20s. The lads spoke to me during the week. They want to play senior for Westmeath and they want to play for the U20s. If I could have taken them off earlier, I would have.”

Fortune questioned the scheduling decisions, asking, “What are we doing putting on two games within 14 or 15 hours of each other?”

His critique highlights the need for a more balanced schedule that allows players to perform at their best while safeguarding their health and well-being.

