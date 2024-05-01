Former Mayo Star Lee Keegan Questions Kildare’s Commitment to Tailteann Cup

Former Mayo star Lee Keegan expresses doubts about Kildare’s ability to compete in the Tailteann Cup, citing their poor form and lack of identity in recent games. Despite having a strong team on paper, Kildare’s recent performance has been lackluster, with Keegan pointing out their dismal record of losing eight out of nine competitive games this year.

“Kildare look like a shell of a team, to be brutally honest. They deserve to be in the Tailteann Cup,” Keegan told the RTÉ GAA podcast.

Keegan raises concerns about the players’ interest in the second-tier championship, stating, “They’ve lost seven league games, they got out of jail against Wicklow. I’d worry about them, even in that. Will there be a falloff in players, will they lose interest?”

Watch the second half highlights below as Louth defeat Kildare on a scoreline of 0-17 to 0-13 and progress to the Leinster SFC Final! GAAGO Clips brought to you by @AIB_GAA #TheToughest pic.twitter.com/HCaGVDtjtu — GAAGO (@GAAGO) April 28, 2024

He also questions their game strategy, adding, “The Tailteann Cup has been great but just looking at Kildare, I don’t know if the players will want to [compete in it]. Look at them yesterday [in the Leinster SFC semi-final]. Biggest game of the year, with a potential place in Sam Maguire there. And you go out and perform like that.”

“Louth weren’t even in top gear. I don’t know where Kildare go from here. They need to create something in that group. They have no identity. Even the gameplan they were playing, I don’t think they know what they’re doing,” Keegan added.

Keegan concludes by stating that Kildare needs to develop a stronger identity and strategy to improve their chances in the Tailteann Cup and beyond.

