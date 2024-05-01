HomeOther SportsFormer Mayo Star Lee Keegan Questions Kildare's Commitment to Tailteann Cup
Other Sports

Former Mayo Star Lee Keegan Questions Kildare’s Commitment to Tailteann Cup

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
16

Former Mayo Star Lee Keegan Questions Kildare’s Commitment to Tailteann Cup

Former Mayo star Lee Keegan expresses doubts about Kildare’s ability to compete in the Tailteann Cup, citing their poor form and lack of identity in recent games. Despite having a strong team on paper, Kildare’s recent performance has been lackluster, with Keegan pointing out their dismal record of losing eight out of nine competitive games this year.

“Kildare look like a shell of a team, to be brutally honest. They deserve to be in the Tailteann Cup,” Keegan told the RTÉ GAA podcast.

Keegan raises concerns about the players’ interest in the second-tier championship, stating, “They’ve lost seven league games, they got out of jail against Wicklow. I’d worry about them, even in that. Will there be a falloff in players, will they lose interest?”

He also questions their game strategy, adding, “The Tailteann Cup has been great but just looking at Kildare, I don’t know if the players will want to [compete in it]. Look at them yesterday [in the Leinster SFC semi-final]. Biggest game of the year, with a potential place in Sam Maguire there. And you go out and perform like that.”

“Louth weren’t even in top gear. I don’t know where Kildare go from here. They need to create something in that group. They have no identity. Even the gameplan they were playing, I don’t think they know what they’re doing,” Keegan added.

Keegan concludes by stating that Kildare needs to develop a stronger identity and strategy to improve their chances in the Tailteann Cup and beyond.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
Next article
Westmeath Manager Criticises Congested Inter-County Schedule
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

TechyList on Touchdown in Dublin: The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ambitious NFL Game in 2025
JoeNa Connacht on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
sean on GAA Football Championship 2024: Group Draw & Fixtures Schedule
Carrie Gerrard on Modern Pentathlon: Coyle finishes third Olympics in 24th
Donal Hickey on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
Judy willams on Jamie & Emma Spencer ”Living apart” after details of affair become common knowledge
USA Rugby on Ireland Lose Second Successive Game At Olympics v USA
jimb1999 on Galway Races 2021: How to buy Tickets
Martin Roche on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
John on Video Highlights – Dublin never leave second gear to beat Roscommon
F Scott on Jockey apologies for sitting on dead horse
Sean O'Shea on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
M Mc C on Monaghan vs Meath: Division 1 Preview, team news and live scores
mary Shaughnessy on Tipperary SFC Final: Clonmel Commercials vs Loughmore-Castleiney Preview
John Martin on Mayo County Final 2020 Preview – Breaffy vs Knockmore
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie