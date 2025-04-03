HomeRugbyRugby IrishSpain Leading Race to Host 2035 Rugby World Cup | Bernabéu &...
Spain Leading Race to Host 2035 Rugby World Cup | Bernabéu & Camp Nou in Line

By JoeNa Connacht
Spain Front-Runners to Host 2035 Rugby World Cup as World Rugby Eyes European Return

Spain have emerged as the leading contenders to host the 2035 Rugby World Cup, with plans to bring matches to iconic venues such as the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid and Camp Nou in Barcelona.World Rugby is eager to return the tournament to Europe following the next two editions, which will be staged in Australia (2027) and the United States (2031). Spain’s ambitious bid is gaining serious traction, with support from both the Spanish Rugby Federation and the Spanish Government.

Strategic Move to Bring Rugby World Cup Back to Europe

World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin has confirmed that discussions are already underway to secure the 2035 host. Speaking about the governing body’s long-term strategy, Gilpin said:

“We took some big strategic decisions a few years ago to go men’s and women’s in Australia and the same in the US. We’ve now got to think about the balance and whether we bring 2035 [men’s] and 2037 [women’s] back to Europe. It’s almost like a regional rotation. We’ve never had that discussion strategically in World Rugby before but that’s probably the way the discussion has got to go.”

Spain’s bid could see the Bernabéu and Camp Nou — two of Europe’s most famous stadiums — transformed into rugby cathedrals. These iconic venues have a combined capacity of over 160,000 spectators, making them ideal for showcasing rugby on its biggest stage.

Other Contenders: Japan, Italy & Middle East Interest

While Spain are currently the front-runners, they are not the only nation vying for the tournament. Interest has also been expressed by:

  • Japan – who hosted a highly successful 2019 World Cup.
  • Italy – long-time rugby competitors seeking to grow the sport domestically.
  • A Middle Eastern consortium – looking to follow Qatar’s lead in attracting global sporting events.

However, World Rugby are understood to favour a European host in 2035, in keeping with their new rotational approach. A decision on the host is expected to be finalised within the next two years.

A New Frontier for Rugby in Europe

Should Spain be awarded the World Cup, it would represent a significant moment for the growth of rugby in non-traditional markets. Spain’s passionate sporting culture, coupled with world-class infrastructure, could deliver record attendances and help broaden the sport’s appeal across Southern Europe.

The potential staging of matches at the Bernabéu and Camp Nou would mark a watershed moment, with rugby taking centre stage at venues traditionally associated with football giants Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

 

