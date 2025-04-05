Connacht SFC Preview: Roscommon Aim to Bounce Back Against London – Teams & Streaming Info

London vs Roscommon

Connacht Senior Football Championship – Quarter-Final

Throw-in: 2.30pm, Sunday

Venue: McGovern Park, Ruislip

Live on: GAA+

Roscommon head to Ruislip looking to kick-start their Connacht Championship campaign after a narrow defeat to Monaghan in the Division Two final. While silverware eluded them last weekend, the primary goal of promotion to Division One was secured—and with it, momentum heading into the summer.

Manager Davy Burke has used the league wisely, rotating over 30 players and building depth across the panel. Despite the experimentation, familiar names like the Smith and Murtagh brothers continue to lead the charge for the Rossies. Ultan Harney and Pearse Frost come into the starting XV this week, replacing Ciarán Lennon and Niall Higgins.

London, meanwhile, will relish the opportunity to host a top-tier opponent at McGovern Park. Under Michael Maher’s stewardship, they’ve shown steady improvement—claiming notable wins in Division Four and pushing several teams to the wire. With local talent like Shay Rafter, Josh Obahor, and Nathan McElwaine stepping up, the Exiles are quietly building a competitive side.

Bookies expect Roscommon to win by 19pts

London Starting XV:

Andrew Walsh; Daire Rooney, Seán Taylor, Nathan McElwaine; Eoin Walsh, Matt Moyniham, Aidan McLoughlin; Tighe Barry, Liam Gallagher; Josh Obahor, Daniel Clarke, Kristian Healy; Seán Tucker, Shay Rafter, Ruairi Rafferty.

Subs: Conor Redican, Conor McKelvey, Fiontan Eastwood, Conor Cox, Oran Hilley, Conal Gallagher, Josh Crowley Holland, Ciaran McCarrick, Marc Friel, Conor Doral, Ciaran Diver.

Roscommon Starting XV:

Conor Carroll; Pearse Frost, John McManus, David Murray; Ruaidhri Fallon, Colm Neary, Dylan Ruane; Eddie Nolan, Keith Doyle; Ultan Harney, Enda Smith, Ben O’Carroll; Diarmuid Murtagh, Cian McKeon, Ciaráin Murtagh.

Subs: Aaron Brady, Niall Higgins, Ronan Daly, Shane Killoran, Declan Kenny, Conor Hand, Shane Cunnane, Cathal Heneghan, Senan Lambe, Conor Cox, Donie Smith.

Where to Watch:

This match will be broadcast live on GAA+, with throw-in at 2.30pm on Sunday afternoon.

