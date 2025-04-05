Cork vs Limerick – Munster Football Championship Preview, Teams & Live Stream Info

Cork vs Limerick – Munster SFC Quarter-Final Preview, Teams & How to Watch Live

Cork v Limerick

Munster Senior Football Championship – Quarter-Final

Throw-in: 6pm, Saturday

Venue: TUS Gaelic Grounds

Live on: Irishscores.com

Cork travel to Limerick on Saturday evening for a mouthwatering Munster Championship clash that promises plenty of intrigue. While Limerick arrive buoyed by their Division Four title win, Cork’s steady finish in Division Two and recent form make them slight favourites heading into this provincial quarter-final.

Limerick produced an impressive league campaign, capped off with a title-clinching victory over Wexford at Croke Park. James Naughton was electric throughout, contributing 4-12 in his last league appearances, with Iain Corbett and Tommie Childs also playing pivotal roles.

However, history is against the Shannonsiders—they haven’t beaten Cork in the Championship since 2003. That won’t faze Jimmy Lee’s side, who will look to feed off home support and Naughton’s scoring touch.

Cork, meanwhile, have stuck with the same XV that beat Cavan in their final Division Two fixture. That means three championship debuts: Neil Lordan (Ballinora), Seán Brady (Ballygarvan), and Seán McDonnell (Mallow). John Cleary’s side are building momentum, and with the likes of Ian Maguire and Chris Óg Jones in strong form, they’ll be confident of progressing.

The bench is strengthened too, with Maurice Shanley, Seán Powter, and Tommy Walsh all returning from injury just in time for the championship opener. Cork’s last Munster title came in 2012—ending that drought starts here.

What’s at Stake:

The winner will face Kerry in the Munster semi-final on Saturday, April 19th. If Cork win, the game will be played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Cork Starting XV:

Mícheál Aodh Martin; Seán Brady, Daniel O’Mahony, Neil Lordan; Brian O’Driscoll, Rory Maguire, Mattie Taylor; Ian Maguire, Colm O’Callaghan; Paul Walsh, Eoghan McSweeney, Seán McDonnell; Mark Cronin, Brian Hurley, Chris Óg Jones.

Subs: Patrick Doyle, Briain Murphy, Maurice Shanley, Darragh Cashman, Seán Powter, Tommy Walsh, Seán Walsh, Conor Cahalane, Ruairi Deane, Cathail O’Mahony, Hugh O’Connor.

Limerick Starting XV:

Josh Ryan; Cormac Woulfe, Colm McSweeney, Darren O’Doherty; Barry Coleman, Iain Corbett, Mark McCarthy; Emmet Rigter, Tommie Childs; Paul Maher, James Naughton, Seán Clancy; Darragh Ó Síochrú, Peter Nash, Cillian Fahy.

Subs: Jeffrey Alfred, Ruadhan O’Connor, Diarmaid Buckley, Rob Childs, Darragh O’Hagan, Killian Ryan, Tadhg Ó Síochrú, Andrew Meade, Darragh Murray, Jamie Baynham, Danny Neville.

Where to Watch:

Catch the match live scores on Irishscores.com throw-in at 6pm on Saturday evening.

