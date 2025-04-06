Connacht’s Crucial Win Over Cardiff Sets Up Racing 92 Showdown

Connacht delivered a vital win over Cardiff this weekend — arguably their biggest since that memorable victory over Ulster in the 2023 URC quarter-final.

After the match Mack Hansen expressed the feeling of frustration with the season but happiness to get the win “We haven’t given our fans a lot to cheer about this season but we really believe we can win this competition, we feel we have turned a corner and we are ready to win this. We are not just here to compete.”

The result not only keep the dream of a home semi-final intact but could also provides a much-needed financial boost heading into the summer.

With JJ Hanrahan on his way to Munster and Santi Cordero unlikely to stay, the win strengthens the case for reinforcements at both out-half and full-back. Recruitment in these key positions will be essential if Connacht are to going to finish in the top 8 next season and would significantly help filling the new stadium.

Up next is a mammoth test: Racing 92.

While the Parisians are still technically involved in a relegation scrap in the Top 14, their squad depth and recent form suggest they should pull clear. More importantly, they’ll view the Champions Cup as a prime target — a chance to salvage their season and make a deep run in Europe.

Expect star names on show: Owen Farrell, Gaël Fickou, Romain Taofifénua, Tristan Tedder, Guram Gogichashvili, and Jordan Joseph are all expected to feature. It’s one of the most formidable squads in club rugby, and Connacht will need to be at their absolute best to match them.

However, the Dexcom will play its part. Home advantage is a major factor in knockout rugby, and if Connacht can clean up the errors from recent weeks, they have every chance of pulling off an upset. That said, most bookies will likely install Racing 92 as strong favourites, with an expected handicap around -9, which would put Connacht around 3/1 outsiders.

Whether that’s generous or fair remains to be seen — but Connacht fans will be dreaming of another famous European night in Galway.

