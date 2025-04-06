HomeNewsNew Recruit Bubble Gum Delivers Noblesse Stakes for Twomey and Lee
New Recruit Bubble Gum Delivers Noblesse Stakes for Twomey and Lee

By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Bubble Gum and Billy Lee win the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Noblesse Stakes (Listed) at Cork. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Bubble Gum gave Paddy Twomey a second success in the 1 mile 4 furlongs Irish Stallion Farms EBF Noblesse  Stakes (Listed) at Cork Racecourse, Mallow, on Sunday.

A winner with Moll in 2021, Twomey’s new recruit from France, Bubble Gum, ran out a one and a half length winner on debut for the stable.

Ridden today by Billy Lee, the four-year-old bay filly had been placed at listed level in France, but had finished sixth of her final French start at Chantilly.

The daughter of Cloth Of Stars claimed today’s feature Cork race, ahead of Ameerat Jumaira from the Jack Davison yard. A neck separated the runner-up and the third-placer, Goodie Two Shoes, trained by Joseph O’Brien for J.P. McManus.

The winning handler, Paddy Twomey, said of his new recruit’s win this afternoon:

“She hasn’t missed a beat since she came to me in December, has trained well and I’m delighted to have her. It is good to have a strong squad of fillies and this filly has a bit of class. We’ll find a Group race next.”

28/1 winner of Cork Stakes

The other listed race at Cork this afternoon was the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Cork Stakes over six furlongs.

Lady With The Lamp was a surprise 28/1 winner of the €26,550 first prize for Joseph O’Brien. Among the owners of the three-year-old bay filly are Kevin Blake of Sky Sports Racing and Nick Luck of Racing TV.

The daughter of King Of Change had finished eight in a Group 3 contest at Dundalk last October, but battled on today to win after a 163 day lay-off.

Ridden by Declan McDonogh, the Irish-bred filly won by a half-length from Willie McCreery’s Vespertilio. There was a further length and a half back to One Smack Mack for Ger Lyons and Colin Keane in third.

Commonwealth Cup may be on horizon

Speaking after today’s victory, part-owner Kevin Blake nominated the Polonia Stakes back at Cork as a potential short-term target, with the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot in June now being considered as a mid-summer option.

