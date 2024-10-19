HomeNewsOisín Murphy is British Champion Flat Jockey for a fourth time
Oisín Murphy is British Champion Flat Jockey for a fourth time

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Kerry jockey Oisín Murphy is British Champion Flat Jockey for a fourth time. Credit: Megan Coggin, image provided by Racenews.

Kerry jockey Oisín Murphy was presented with his fourth British Champion Flat Jockey trophy at Ascot this afternoon.

The 29-year-old, who previously won the title in 2019, 2020 and 2021, finished this season with 163 winners, more than 50 clear of his closest challenger, his fellow Irish rider, Rossa Ryan.

Highlights for the Murphy include a Group 1 double at Royal Ascot with Australian challenger Asfoora in the King Charles III Stakes and Khaadem in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

Commenting on his jockeys’ title success, Murphy said:

“This is something I really tried to achieve this year. I have had great support from so many trainers and owners, and having a fair lead has meant I have been able to enjoy it over the last month or so.

“It has taken a lot of hard work from my agent [Gavin Horne]. With the one meeting a day rule, it is paramount that he chooses the correct meeting to send me to, which is not easy when there are three or four meetings. I think he has done a great job, and that has been key to me riding so many winners.

Discussing future aims, the top jockey admitted:

“There are many races that I have not won. The two standouts for me are the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and the Derby. The Arc has so much international appeal and recognition nowadays, while the Derby has so much history.”

