Ireland's Biggest Stadiums: A Complete Guide to Our Sporting Cathedrals

Ireland's Biggest Stadiums: A Complete Guide to Our Sporting Cathedrals

From Croke Park to Thomond Park — here’s a full list of Ireland’s largest stadiums and the stories behind them.

Introduction

Ireland’s sporting landscape is built on passion, tradition, and unforgettable days in the stands. Across the country, from Dublin to Kerry, Cork to Belfast, you’ll find some of Europe’s most atmospheric and historic stadiums. Whether it’s the All-Ireland Final in Croke Park, a Munster rugby night in Thomond Park, or League of Ireland action in Tallaght, these venues are the heartbeat of Irish sport.

Here’s a complete guide to Ireland’s biggest stadiums — across GAA, rugby, soccer, and cricket — and what makes them special.

Ireland’s Biggest Stadiums

1. Croke Park, Dublin – 82,300 (GAA)

The largest stadium in Ireland and one of the biggest in Europe. Home to the All-Ireland football and hurling finals, it’s the beating heart of Gaelic Games.

2. Aviva Stadium, Dublin – 51,700 (Soccer & Rugby)

A world-class venue that hosts Ireland’s international soccer and rugby matches.

3. Semple Stadium, Thurles – 45,690 (Hurling)

The spiritual home of hurling in Tipperary and beyond.

4. Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork – 45,000 (GAA)

Recently redeveloped on the banks of the Lee, it’s a key GAA venue in Munster.

5. Gaelic Grounds, Limerick – 44,023 (GAA)

Limerick’s fortress and a hurling stronghold.

Other Major Stadiums Across Ireland

Stadium Capacity Location Main Sport(s)
Fitzgerald Stadium 38,000 Killarney GAA
St Tiernach’s Park 29,000 Clones GAA
MacHale Park 28,000 Castlebar GAA
Nowlan Park 27,000 Kilkenny Hurling
Pearse Stadium 26,197 Galway GAA
Thomond Park 25,600 Limerick Rugby
Breffni Park 25,030 Cavan GAA
Windsor Park 18,614 Belfast Soccer
RDS Arena 18,500 Dublin Rugby
Páirc Esler 20,000 Newry GAA

Ireland’s Best Rugby & Soccer Stadiums

  • Thomond Park, Limerick – 25,600
  • RDS Arena, Dublin – 18,500
  • Ravenhill, Belfast – 18,196
  • Tallaght Stadium, Dublin – 10,500
  • Turner’s Cross, Cork – 7,385
  • Dalymount Park, Dublin – 4,500
  • Tolka Park, Dublin – 5,400
  • Windsor Park, Belfast – 18,614

GAA County Grounds That Matter

  • O’Moore Park, Laois – 22,000
  • Cusack Park, Ennis – 20,100
  • Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon – 18,890
  • Markievicz Park, Sligo – 18,558
  • Athletic Grounds, Armagh – 18,500
  • Brewster Park, Fermanagh – 18,000
  • Healy Park, Omagh – 17,636
  • MacCumhaill Park, Donegal – 17,500

The Hidden Gems

  • Malahide Cricket Club – 11,500
  • Stormont, Belfast – 6,000
  • Morton Stadium, Santry – 8,800
  • The Showgrounds, Sligo – 3,873
  • Corrigan Park, Antrim – 3,700

Final Word

Whether it’s a packed Croke Park on All-Ireland Final day, Munster under the lights in Thomond, or the tight terraces of Dalymount Park, Ireland’s stadiums are woven into the fabric of our national identity. These venues are more than just bricks and mortar — they’re the stages where dreams are made, hearts are broken, and legends are born.

 

