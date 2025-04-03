Ireland’s Biggest Stadiums: A Complete Guide to Our Sporting Cathedrals
From Croke Park to Thomond Park — here’s a full list of Ireland’s largest stadiums and the stories behind them.
Introduction
Ireland’s sporting landscape is built on passion, tradition, and unforgettable days in the stands. Across the country, from Dublin to Kerry, Cork to Belfast, you’ll find some of Europe’s most atmospheric and historic stadiums. Whether it’s the All-Ireland Final in Croke Park, a Munster rugby night in Thomond Park, or League of Ireland action in Tallaght, these venues are the heartbeat of Irish sport.
Here’s a complete guide to Ireland’s biggest stadiums — across GAA, rugby, soccer, and cricket — and what makes them special.
Ireland’s Biggest Stadiums
1. Croke Park, Dublin – 82,300 (GAA)
The largest stadium in Ireland and one of the biggest in Europe. Home to the All-Ireland football and hurling finals, it’s the beating heart of Gaelic Games.
2. Aviva Stadium, Dublin – 51,700 (Soccer & Rugby)
A world-class venue that hosts Ireland’s international soccer and rugby matches.
3. Semple Stadium, Thurles – 45,690 (Hurling)
The spiritual home of hurling in Tipperary and beyond.
4. Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork – 45,000 (GAA)
Recently redeveloped on the banks of the Lee, it’s a key GAA venue in Munster.
5. Gaelic Grounds, Limerick – 44,023 (GAA)
Limerick’s fortress and a hurling stronghold.
Other Major Stadiums Across Ireland
|Stadium
|Capacity
|Location
|Main Sport(s)
|Fitzgerald Stadium
|38,000
|Killarney
|GAA
|St Tiernach’s Park
|29,000
|Clones
|GAA
|MacHale Park
|28,000
|Castlebar
|GAA
|Nowlan Park
|27,000
|Kilkenny
|Hurling
|Pearse Stadium
|26,197
|Galway
|GAA
|Thomond Park
|25,600
|Limerick
|Rugby
|Breffni Park
|25,030
|Cavan
|GAA
|Windsor Park
|18,614
|Belfast
|Soccer
|RDS Arena
|18,500
|Dublin
|Rugby
|Páirc Esler
|20,000
|Newry
|GAA
Ireland’s Best Rugby & Soccer Stadiums
- Thomond Park, Limerick – 25,600
- RDS Arena, Dublin – 18,500
- Ravenhill, Belfast – 18,196
- Tallaght Stadium, Dublin – 10,500
- Turner’s Cross, Cork – 7,385
- Dalymount Park, Dublin – 4,500
- Tolka Park, Dublin – 5,400
- Windsor Park, Belfast – 18,614
GAA County Grounds That Matter
- O’Moore Park, Laois – 22,000
- Cusack Park, Ennis – 20,100
- Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon – 18,890
- Markievicz Park, Sligo – 18,558
- Athletic Grounds, Armagh – 18,500
- Brewster Park, Fermanagh – 18,000
- Healy Park, Omagh – 17,636
- MacCumhaill Park, Donegal – 17,500
The Hidden Gems
- Malahide Cricket Club – 11,500
- Stormont, Belfast – 6,000
- Morton Stadium, Santry – 8,800
- The Showgrounds, Sligo – 3,873
- Corrigan Park, Antrim – 3,700
Final Word
Whether it’s a packed Croke Park on All-Ireland Final day, Munster under the lights in Thomond, or the tight terraces of Dalymount Park, Ireland’s stadiums are woven into the fabric of our national identity. These venues are more than just bricks and mortar — they’re the stages where dreams are made, hearts are broken, and legends are born.