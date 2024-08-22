How Can the GAA Continue to Increase its Broadcasting Reach?

The GAA used to be almost solely confined to Ireland, but thanks to the global spread of the internet, it has been able to expand its reach. Indeed, more matches than ever are being broadcast each year, with 300 matches in the 2023-2024 season.

It’s clear that the time to capitalise on this growing interest is now. On top of marketing the GAA online in new ways, offering multiple types of viewing options for the games could help drive further growth.



Live Streaming Has Helped the GAA

There’s no doubt that the GAA has been boosted greatly by the rise of the live streaming era. Online casinos initially introduced this technology to the mainstream, with the category now booming at these sites. In fact, due to the overwhelming interest in live games, developers have come up with new gaming offerings such as Adventures Beyond Wonderland Live. The game features a lucky wheel and is easily accessible to players with no prior gambling experience. That’s because they simply need to stake on the wheel and see where it lands. Games like this came about thanks to the growing popularity of live streaming, with an influx of players in search of alternatives to traditional table games.

After the online casino industry highlighted the immense potential of live streaming, Facebook brought the platform to the mainstream in 2017. Now, there are countless uses for it, with many people turning to live sports streams to watch GAA matches. The great thing about this type of content is that it allows people to see things in real-time, and they often have the chance to interact with the streams.

Expansion of the GAAGO Streaming Platform

The GAAGO platform has been an excellent way to connect viewers with Irish sports, allowing people from all over the globe to get into these great games. People are able to buy monthly subscriptions, pay per match, or even gift memberships to friends. It’s clear that the way forward now is to expand this platform in new ways, helping it reach an ever-growing audience for Gaelic sports.

There are countless ways that the developers could improve the app to make it more engaging for new and existing fans. For example, there could be a live chat feature that allows people to chat with one another during the games. This is a common occurence on live Facebook streams, and it creates a sense that it’s a multi-person experience. In sport, it could help build a community feel where people can share their game predictions. Of course, there’d also be plenty of friendly banter between rival fans.



Another way to expand the GAAGO app’s reach would be to include commentary in other languages. This is already done with some of the world’s top sports such as football, so there’s no reason why GAA sports can’t do the same. This would open the games up to people in various parts of the world and help them feel a closer connection.

There are now many GAA games available with domestic broadcasters. However, the GAAGO app arguably represents the greatest way for Gaelic sports to expand their reach. By taking inspiration from the growing live streaming section at online casinos, the app can connect with more people and lead to greater engagement with the matches.

