Georgia Tech 24 Florida State 21 in thrilling 2024 Aer Lingus Classic

A late field goal from Georgia Tech’s Brian Birr decided this tight but entertaining game between Georgia Tech and Florida State at a sold-out Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday evening, giving former a 24-21 victory.

With 25,000 fans reportedly travelling from the USA, Dublin was awash with the gold and white of Georgia Tech and the garnet and gold of Florida State.

Background

The Florida State University Seminoles, who won 10 games in 2022 and 13 games in 2023, are the only team in the ACC and one of just 12 nationally to reach double-digit wins in 2022 and 2023. Prior to kick-off today, Florida State has won 12 consecutive conference games, the 3rd-longest active conference win streak in the nation.

Georgia Tech returned 16 starters from last year’s team, which went 7-6 overall, 5-3 in ACC play (good for a tie for fourth place in the 14-team conference standings), earned its first bowl berth since 2018 and its first bowl victory since 2016 with a season-ending 30-17 triumph over UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl.

The last meeting of the sides, at Tallahassee, Florida, on November 5th 2022 saw the Mike Norvell-coached side come out on top, on a score line of 41-16. Florida State who lead Georgia Tech 2-0 in games played at neutral sites

Early lead for Florida State

A 28 yard rushing touchdown from Lawrance Toafili at the end of his side’s first drive of the game, put Florida State, the number 10 ranked US college team, into the lead. A two-point conversion attempt was successful when Brian Courtney successfully crossed to give his side an 8-0 advantage.

The designated home team, Georgia Tech, immediately responded with a 79 yard 6-play drive which saw quarterback Zach Pyron rush over from one yard out, before Aidan Birr had little difficulty in adding the conversion to leave just a point between the sides with 7:26 remaining in the first quarter.

Shanahan sees early action

Kerry’s David Shanahan came on to punt with just over a minute remaining in the opening quarter. The Georgia Tech kickers punt went 44 yards, to the Florida State 25, where it went out of bounds. A second punt later from the Irishman – in the third quarter – travelled further, this time 49 yards to the Florida State 33 yard line.

Exactly as they had done at the start of the game, Florida State began the second quarter sprightly. A scoring dive of 8 plays, covering 41 yards and taking 5:11 minutes gave Ryan Fitzgerald the opportunity to kick for points. He duly obliged, increasing the Seminoles’ advantage to 11-8 with 11:06 to play to half-time.

Georgia Tech take the lead

The Brent Key-coached Georgia Tech finally took the lead in the game with over three minutes to play to the half-time interval. Wide receiver Jamal Haynes was push over by his team for a rushing touchdown at the end of a 7:53 drive, which covered 75 yards and involved 14 plays. An Aidan Birr kick dissected the posts to put the Bobby Dodd Stadium-based side into a 14-11 lead with 3:13 still on the second-quarter clock.

Just when Georgia Tech looked as those they would head to the half-time locker room with the lead on the scoreboard, Ryan Fitzgerald kicked an incredible 59 yard field goal as they clock was running out, to level the scores. The Fitzgerald kick, his second successful attempt matching his haul in the last clash between the sides, was a fitting end to a 9-play 34 yard drive.

Half-time score: Georgia Tech 14 Florida State 14

The first and only score of the third quarter came early in the period saw an Aidan Birr field goal attempt for Georgia Tech from 51 yards drift right and wide of the posts, leaving the score at 14-14 heading into the deciding 15 minutes of the opening game of the 2024 college football season.

Final Quarter

Georgia Tech, who had ended the previous quarter camped on the Florida State line, ran in for a touchdown through Jamal Haynes on the resumption of play. His two yard run in touchdown was converted by Aidan Birr, to seven points [21-14] between the Yellow Jackets and the Seminoles.

A one-yard rushing touchdown scored by Roydell Williams was the the final of 15 plays in an 8:18 drive by Florida State. Ryan Fitzgerald stepped up again to deliver a successful conversion, tying the sides with 6:33 minutes remaining in the game.

In the dying second of a tight game, Aidan Birr kicked a 44 yard field goal for Georgia Tech go give them a tight 24-21 win in a game which had a great atmosphere throughout.

Final score: Georgia Tech 24 Florida State 21

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com