HomeNewsKempton Park runners on St Stephen's Day
NewsRacing

Kempton Park runners on St Stephen’s Day

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
0
0

Runners and riders have been confirmed for the opening day of the Ladbrokes Christmas Festival at Kempton Park on St Stephen’s Day.

Action will get underway at 12.45pm with the final race going to post at 3.40pm.

The six-race card will feature three Grade 1 contests: Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices’ Chase (1.20pm), Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle (1.55pm) and the day’s feature the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at 2.30pm.

12:45pm Ladbrokes Boost Your Odds On Racing Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase 2m 4f 110y

Blow Your Wad (IRE) 5 Mr Jerry Hinds & Mr Ashley Head Tom Lacey Stan Sheppard

Es Perfecto (IRE) 8 Mrs Liz Prowting Alan King

General Medrano (IRE) 6 Elite Racing 003 Emma Lavelle

Idalko Bihoue (FR) 5 Anne-Marie & Jamie Shepperd Nigel Twiston-Davies Sam Twiston-Davies

Kotmask (FR) 5 Aura Racing Gary Moore

Martator (FR) 6 Camilla Norton Venetia Williams Charlie Deutsch

Off To A Flyer (IRE) 6 Mrs Mary-Ann Middleton and Mr J P Romans Joe Tizzard Brendan Powell

Outlaw Peter (IRE) 7 The Stewart Family,Dench,Ferguson&Mason Paul Nicholls Harry Cobden

Persian Time 5 McNeill Family & Stone Family Nicky Henderson

Russian Ruler (IRE) 6 Unique Financial Racing Partnership Nicky Henderson

Supreme Gift (IRE) 6 Sir T. Pilkington & Mr R. A. Pilkington Henry Daly

 

1:20pm Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices’ Chase (In Memory of Nigel Clark) (Grade 1) 3m

Giovinco (IRE) 6 Thunder Holdings Ltd & The Young Ones Lucinda Russell Stephen Mulqueen

Grangeclare West (IRE) 7 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Hermes Allen (FR) 6 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & J Diver Paul Nicholls Harry Cobden

Il Est Francais (FR) 5 Kelvin-Hughes & Haras De St Voir N. George & A. Zetterholm France James Reveley

Imagine (FR) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Kilbeg King (IRE) 8 M.R.Chapman, E.Jones & H.Kingston Anthony Honeyball Sam Twiston-Davies

Klassical Dream (FR) 9 Mrs J Coleman W. P. Mullins Ireland

Marble Sands (FR) 7 DL Adams, JA Adams & G McPherson David Killahena & Graeme McPherson Brendan Powell

Tightenourbelts (IRE) 6 Salvo & Alex Giannini, A Gemmell Emma Lavelle

 

1:55pm Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m

Black Poppy 7 West Coast Haulage Limited Kerry Lee Liam Harrison

Constitution Hill 6 Mr Michael Buckley Nicky Henderson Nico de Boinville

First Street 6 Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Nicky Henderson

Nemean Lion (GER) 6 Mr Will Roseff Kerry Lee

Rubaud (FR) 5 Chris Giles & Brendan McManus Paul Nicholls Harry Cobden

Sceau Royal (FR) 11 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Alan King

 

2:30pm Ladbrokes King George VI Chase (Grade 1) 3m

Allaho (FR) 9 11 10 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Bravemansgame (FR) 8 11 10 Bryan Drew Paul Nicholls Harry Cobden

Frodon (FR) 11 11 10 Mr P. J. Vogt Paul Nicholls Bryony Frost

Gerri Colombe (FR) 7 11 10 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland

Hewick (IRE) 8 11 10 Mr T. J. McDonald John Joseph Hanlon Ireland

Royale Pagaille (FR) 9 11 10 Mrs S. Ricci Venetia Williams Charlie Deutsch

Shishkin (IRE) 9 11 10 Mrs J Donnelly Nicky Henderson Nico de Boinville

The Real Whacker (IRE) 7 11 10 Neville, Mann, Duffus, Dennis-Price Patrick Neville

 

3:05pm ladbrokeslive.co.uk To Win Free Music Tickets Maiden Hurdle 2m

Arthurian Fable (IRE) 6 Mrs Perle O’Rourke Richard Bandey

Balhambar (FR) 4 Peter Trainor Michael Bell

Court In The Act (IRE) 4 Heart of the South Racing 132 Harry Derham Paul O’Brien

Dancing In Brazil 4 James & Jean Potter Ltd Alan King

Gentleman’s Relish (IRE) 4 Lindsey Nash & The Famous Five Nicky Henderson

King of The Road (IRE) 4 Rocco’s Rebels Ben Pauling

Kotari (FR) 4 Heart of the South Racing 134 Gary Moore

Moon Chime 5 DL Adams, JA Adams & G McPherson David Killahena & Graeme McPherson

Onethreefivenotout (IRE) 7 The Stewart Family Paul Nicholls

Sea Invasion (IRE) 5 Mr Richard & Mrs Carol Cheshire Chris Gordon

Seattle King 4 Mr Trevor Johnson Phil McEntee Jack Quinlan

Selwan (IRE) 4 Andy Bell & Fergus Lyons Alan King

Soir de Gala (FR) 4 Mr John P. McManus Paul Nicholls

Support Act (IRE) 5 The M Team Toby Lawes

Thank You Ma’am 4 The Posh Pundit Syndicate Limited Georgina Nicholls

Too Much Hammer (IRE) 4 Mr Jerry Hinds & Mr Ashley Head Tom Lacey Stan Sheppard

Wee Tony (IRE) 5 Mr S Reddin & partner Ben Pauling

 

3:40pm Ladbrokes Get Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Hurdle 2m 5f

Artistic Endeavour 5 Mrs L.Bowtell & Mr P.Bowtell Tim Vaughan

Bear Ghylls (IRE) 8 Bradley Partnership Nicky Martin

Chance A Tune (FR) 8 Mr N. A. Twiston-Davies Nigel Twiston-Davies

Classic Lord (GER) 5 Mr R Cox & The Pant Wilkin Partnership Tim Vaughan

Emailandy (IRE) 5 The Brooks & Stewart Families Paul Nicholls Harry Cobden

Fable (FR) 8 Owners Group 078 Nicky Henderson

Kitty’s Light 7 R J Bedford & All Stars Sports Racing Christian Williams Jack Tudor

Mahons Glory (IRE) 7 C Nightingale & Hold My Beer Partnership Patrick Neville

Mark of Gold 6 Stevie Fisher & Friends Gary Moore

Mary (IRE) 4 Eventmasters Racing Ian Williams Charlie Todd

Pounding Poet (IRE) 7 Mrs T. P. James Tom Lacey

Will Carver (IRE) 8 Owners Group 064 Nicky Henderson

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Interesting facts in sports that you should not miss
Next article
The King George VI Chase
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

JoeNa Connacht on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
sean on GAA Football Championship 2024: Group Draw & Fixtures Schedule
Carrie Gerrard on Modern Pentathlon: Coyle finishes third Olympics in 24th
Donal Hickey on List of live GAA matches GAAGO online, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
Judy willams on Jamie & Emma Spencer ”Living apart” after details of affair become common knowledge
USA Rugby on Ireland Lose Second Successive Game At Olympics v USA
jimb1999 on Galway Races 2021: How to buy Tickets
Martin Roche on List of live GAA matches GAAGO online, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
John on Video Highlights – Dublin never leave second gear to beat Roscommon
F Scott on Jockey apologies for sitting on dead horse
Sean O'Shea on List of live GAA matches GAAGO online, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
M Mc C on Monaghan vs Meath: Division 1 Preview, team news and live scores
mary Shaughnessy on Tipperary SFC Final: Clonmel Commercials vs Loughmore-Castleiney Preview
John Martin on Mayo County Final 2020 Preview – Breaffy vs Knockmore
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv