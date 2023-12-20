Kempton Park runners on St Stephen’s Day

Runners and riders have been confirmed for the opening day of the Ladbrokes Christmas Festival at Kempton Park on St Stephen’s Day.

Action will get underway at 12.45pm with the final race going to post at 3.40pm.

The six-race card will feature three Grade 1 contests: Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices’ Chase (1.20pm), Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle (1.55pm) and the day’s feature the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at 2.30pm.

12:45pm Ladbrokes Boost Your Odds On Racing Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase 2m 4f 110y

Blow Your Wad (IRE) 5 Mr Jerry Hinds & Mr Ashley Head Tom Lacey Stan Sheppard Es Perfecto (IRE) 8 Mrs Liz Prowting Alan King General Medrano (IRE) 6 Elite Racing 003 Emma Lavelle Idalko Bihoue (FR) 5 Anne-Marie & Jamie Shepperd Nigel Twiston-Davies Sam Twiston-Davies Kotmask (FR) 5 Aura Racing Gary Moore Martator (FR) 6 Camilla Norton Venetia Williams Charlie Deutsch Off To A Flyer (IRE) 6 Mrs Mary-Ann Middleton and Mr J P Romans Joe Tizzard Brendan Powell Outlaw Peter (IRE) 7 The Stewart Family,Dench,Ferguson&Mason Paul Nicholls Harry Cobden Persian Time 5 McNeill Family & Stone Family Nicky Henderson Russian Ruler (IRE) 6 Unique Financial Racing Partnership Nicky Henderson Supreme Gift (IRE) 6 Sir T. Pilkington & Mr R. A. Pilkington Henry Daly 1:20pm Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices’ Chase (In Memory of Nigel Clark) (Grade 1) 3m Giovinco (IRE) 6 Thunder Holdings Ltd & The Young Ones Lucinda Russell Stephen Mulqueen Grangeclare West (IRE) 7 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland Hermes Allen (FR) 6 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & J Diver Paul Nicholls Harry Cobden Il Est Francais (FR) 5 Kelvin-Hughes & Haras De St Voir N. George & A. Zetterholm France James Reveley Imagine (FR) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland Kilbeg King (IRE) 8 M.R.Chapman, E.Jones & H.Kingston Anthony Honeyball Sam Twiston-Davies Klassical Dream (FR) 9 Mrs J Coleman W. P. Mullins Ireland Marble Sands (FR) 7 DL Adams, JA Adams & G McPherson David Killahena & Graeme McPherson Brendan Powell Tightenourbelts (IRE) 6 Salvo & Alex Giannini, A Gemmell Emma Lavelle 1:55pm Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m Black Poppy 7 West Coast Haulage Limited Kerry Lee Liam Harrison Constitution Hill 6 Mr Michael Buckley Nicky Henderson Nico de Boinville First Street 6 Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Nicky Henderson Nemean Lion (GER) 6 Mr Will Roseff Kerry Lee Rubaud (FR) 5 Chris Giles & Brendan McManus Paul Nicholls Harry Cobden Sceau Royal (FR) 11 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Alan King 2:30pm Ladbrokes King George VI Chase (Grade 1) 3m Allaho (FR) 9 11 10 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland Bravemansgame (FR) 8 11 10 Bryan Drew Paul Nicholls Harry Cobden Frodon (FR) 11 11 10 Mr P. J. Vogt Paul Nicholls Bryony Frost Gerri Colombe (FR) 7 11 10 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland Hewick (IRE) 8 11 10 Mr T. J. McDonald John Joseph Hanlon Ireland Royale Pagaille (FR) 9 11 10 Mrs S. Ricci Venetia Williams Charlie Deutsch Shishkin (IRE) 9 11 10 Mrs J Donnelly Nicky Henderson Nico de Boinville The Real Whacker (IRE) 7 11 10 Neville, Mann, Duffus, Dennis-Price Patrick Neville 3:05pm ladbrokeslive.co.uk To Win Free Music Tickets Maiden Hurdle 2m Arthurian Fable (IRE) 6 Mrs Perle O’Rourke Richard Bandey Balhambar (FR) 4 Peter Trainor Michael Bell Court In The Act (IRE) 4 Heart of the South Racing 132 Harry Derham Paul O’Brien Dancing In Brazil 4 James & Jean Potter Ltd Alan King Gentleman’s Relish (IRE) 4 Lindsey Nash & The Famous Five Nicky Henderson King of The Road (IRE) 4 Rocco’s Rebels Ben Pauling Kotari (FR) 4 Heart of the South Racing 134 Gary Moore Moon Chime 5 DL Adams, JA Adams & G McPherson David Killahena & Graeme McPherson Onethreefivenotout (IRE) 7 The Stewart Family Paul Nicholls Sea Invasion (IRE) 5 Mr Richard & Mrs Carol Cheshire Chris Gordon Seattle King 4 Mr Trevor Johnson Phil McEntee Jack Quinlan Selwan (IRE) 4 Andy Bell & Fergus Lyons Alan King Soir de Gala (FR) 4 Mr John P. McManus Paul Nicholls Support Act (IRE) 5 The M Team Toby Lawes Thank You Ma’am 4 The Posh Pundit Syndicate Limited Georgina Nicholls Too Much Hammer (IRE) 4 Mr Jerry Hinds & Mr Ashley Head Tom Lacey Stan Sheppard Wee Tony (IRE) 5 Mr S Reddin & partner Ben Pauling 3:40pm Ladbrokes Get Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Hurdle 2m 5f Artistic Endeavour 5 Mrs L.Bowtell & Mr P.Bowtell Tim Vaughan Bear Ghylls (IRE) 8 Bradley Partnership Nicky Martin Chance A Tune (FR) 8 Mr N. A. Twiston-Davies Nigel Twiston-Davies Classic Lord (GER) 5 Mr R Cox & The Pant Wilkin Partnership Tim Vaughan Emailandy (IRE) 5 The Brooks & Stewart Families Paul Nicholls Harry Cobden Fable (FR) 8 Owners Group 078 Nicky Henderson Kitty’s Light 7 R J Bedford & All Stars Sports Racing Christian Williams Jack Tudor Mahons Glory (IRE) 7 C Nightingale & Hold My Beer Partnership Patrick Neville Mark of Gold 6 Stevie Fisher & Friends Gary Moore Mary (IRE) 4 Eventmasters Racing Ian Williams Charlie Todd Pounding Poet (IRE) 7 Mrs T. P. James Tom Lacey Will Carver (IRE) 8 Owners Group 064 Nicky Henderson

