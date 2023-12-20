Kempton Park runners on St Stephen’s Day

Runners and riders have been confirmed for the opening day of the Ladbrokes Christmas Festival at Kempton Park on St Stephen’s Day.
Action will get underway at 12.45pm with the final race going to post at 3.40pm.
The six-race card will feature three Grade 1 contests: Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices’ Chase (1.20pm), Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle (1.55pm) and the day’s feature the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at 2.30pm.
12:45pm Ladbrokes Boost Your Odds On Racing Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase 2m 4f 110y
Blow Your Wad (IRE) 5 Mr Jerry Hinds & Mr Ashley Head Tom Lacey Stan Sheppard
Es Perfecto (IRE) 8 Mrs Liz Prowting Alan King
General Medrano (IRE) 6 Elite Racing 003 Emma Lavelle
Idalko Bihoue (FR) 5 Anne-Marie & Jamie Shepperd Nigel Twiston-Davies Sam Twiston-Davies
Kotmask (FR) 5 Aura Racing Gary Moore
Martator (FR) 6 Camilla Norton Venetia Williams Charlie Deutsch
Off To A Flyer (IRE) 6 Mrs Mary-Ann Middleton and Mr J P Romans Joe Tizzard Brendan Powell
Outlaw Peter (IRE) 7 The Stewart Family,Dench,Ferguson&Mason Paul Nicholls Harry Cobden
Persian Time 5 McNeill Family & Stone Family Nicky Henderson
Russian Ruler (IRE) 6 Unique Financial Racing Partnership Nicky Henderson
Supreme Gift (IRE) 6 Sir T. Pilkington & Mr R. A. Pilkington Henry Daly
1:20pm Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices’ Chase (In Memory of Nigel Clark) (Grade 1) 3m
Giovinco (IRE) 6 Thunder Holdings Ltd & The Young Ones Lucinda Russell Stephen Mulqueen
Grangeclare West (IRE) 7 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Hermes Allen (FR) 6 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & J Diver Paul Nicholls Harry Cobden
Il Est Francais (FR) 5 Kelvin-Hughes & Haras De St Voir N. George & A. Zetterholm France James Reveley
Imagine (FR) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Kilbeg King (IRE) 8 M.R.Chapman, E.Jones & H.Kingston Anthony Honeyball Sam Twiston-Davies
Klassical Dream (FR) 9 Mrs J Coleman W. P. Mullins Ireland
Marble Sands (FR) 7 DL Adams, JA Adams & G McPherson David Killahena & Graeme McPherson Brendan Powell
Tightenourbelts (IRE) 6 Salvo & Alex Giannini, A Gemmell Emma Lavelle
1:55pm Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m
Black Poppy 7 West Coast Haulage Limited Kerry Lee Liam Harrison
Constitution Hill 6 Mr Michael Buckley Nicky Henderson Nico de Boinville
First Street 6 Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Nicky Henderson
Nemean Lion (GER) 6 Mr Will Roseff Kerry Lee
Rubaud (FR) 5 Chris Giles & Brendan McManus Paul Nicholls Harry Cobden
Sceau Royal (FR) 11 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Alan King
2:30pm Ladbrokes King George VI Chase (Grade 1) 3m
Allaho (FR) 9 11 10 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Bravemansgame (FR) 8 11 10 Bryan Drew Paul Nicholls Harry Cobden
Frodon (FR) 11 11 10 Mr P. J. Vogt Paul Nicholls Bryony Frost
Gerri Colombe (FR) 7 11 10 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland
Hewick (IRE) 8 11 10 Mr T. J. McDonald John Joseph Hanlon Ireland
Royale Pagaille (FR) 9 11 10 Mrs S. Ricci Venetia Williams Charlie Deutsch
Shishkin (IRE) 9 11 10 Mrs J Donnelly Nicky Henderson Nico de Boinville
The Real Whacker (IRE) 7 11 10 Neville, Mann, Duffus, Dennis-Price Patrick Neville
3:05pm ladbrokeslive.co.uk To Win Free Music Tickets Maiden Hurdle 2m
Arthurian Fable (IRE) 6 Mrs Perle O’Rourke Richard Bandey
Balhambar (FR) 4 Peter Trainor Michael Bell
Court In The Act (IRE) 4 Heart of the South Racing 132 Harry Derham Paul O’Brien
Dancing In Brazil 4 James & Jean Potter Ltd Alan King
Gentleman’s Relish (IRE) 4 Lindsey Nash & The Famous Five Nicky Henderson
King of The Road (IRE) 4 Rocco’s Rebels Ben Pauling
Kotari (FR) 4 Heart of the South Racing 134 Gary Moore
Moon Chime 5 DL Adams, JA Adams & G McPherson David Killahena & Graeme McPherson
Onethreefivenotout (IRE) 7 The Stewart Family Paul Nicholls
Sea Invasion (IRE) 5 Mr Richard & Mrs Carol Cheshire Chris Gordon
Seattle King 4 Mr Trevor Johnson Phil McEntee Jack Quinlan
Selwan (IRE) 4 Andy Bell & Fergus Lyons Alan King
Soir de Gala (FR) 4 Mr John P. McManus Paul Nicholls
Support Act (IRE) 5 The M Team Toby Lawes
Thank You Ma’am 4 The Posh Pundit Syndicate Limited Georgina Nicholls
Too Much Hammer (IRE) 4 Mr Jerry Hinds & Mr Ashley Head Tom Lacey Stan Sheppard
Wee Tony (IRE) 5 Mr S Reddin & partner Ben Pauling
3:40pm Ladbrokes Get Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Hurdle 2m 5f
Artistic Endeavour 5 Mrs L.Bowtell & Mr P.Bowtell Tim Vaughan
Bear Ghylls (IRE) 8 Bradley Partnership Nicky Martin
Chance A Tune (FR) 8 Mr N. A. Twiston-Davies Nigel Twiston-Davies
Classic Lord (GER) 5 Mr R Cox & The Pant Wilkin Partnership Tim Vaughan
Emailandy (IRE) 5 The Brooks & Stewart Families Paul Nicholls Harry Cobden
Fable (FR) 8 Owners Group 078 Nicky Henderson
Kitty’s Light 7 R J Bedford & All Stars Sports Racing Christian Williams Jack Tudor
Mahons Glory (IRE) 7 C Nightingale & Hold My Beer Partnership Patrick Neville
Mark of Gold 6 Stevie Fisher & Friends Gary Moore
Mary (IRE) 4 Eventmasters Racing Ian Williams Charlie Todd
Pounding Poet (IRE) 7 Mrs T. P. James Tom Lacey
Will Carver (IRE) 8 Owners Group 064 Nicky Henderson