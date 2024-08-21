Four breakout Rugby stars for the 2024/25 Rugby Season

Diarmuid Kilgannon (Munster)

Position: Winger

Winger Age: 22

As of August 2024, Diarmuid Kilgannon looks firmly set to establish himself as one of Munster’s most electrifying talents. Standing at 6’2″ and weighing around 95 kg, Kilgannon combines physicality and speed to devastating effect. His agility and quick footwork allow him to break through defenses with ease, making him a consistent try-scoring threat.

Kilgannon’s performances in the preseason and early matches of the 2023/24 season have only heightened expectations. With his lethal finishing ability and solid defensive work. Munster fans are already buzzing about the impact he could have this season, and it’s clear that Connacht’s decision to let him go has been Munster’s gain. Kilgannon’s trajectory suggests that he could soon be shining on the international stage, possibly as early as the Six Nations in 2025.

Matthew Devine (Connacht)

Position: Scrum-Half

Scrum-Half Age: 21

Matthew Devine continues to be Connacht’s rising star heading into the 2024/25 season. At just 21 years old, he’s already being talked about as a future contender for Ireland’s No. 9 jersey. Known for his quick decision-making and sharp passing, Devine adds a dynamic edge to Connacht’s play. His ability to control the tempo of the game and execute precise kicks has made him a standout player in Connacht’s squad.

Devine’s preseason performances have shown significant improvement, and with veteran scrum-halves like Conor Murray nearing retirement, the door is open for young talents like Devine to step up. If he secures significant playing time this season, Devine could position himself as a key player for Ireland, especially with the 2027 World Cup on the horizon. His development this season will be critical, and rugby fans will be keen to see how he handles the pressure.

Rory McGuire (Leinster)

Position: Lock

Lock Age: 23

Rory McGuire enters the 2024/25 season as one of Leinster’s most promising young talents. At 6’7″ and 115 kg, McGuire’s combination of height, speed, and agility makes him a formidable presence in the second row. His work in the lineout and his ability to carry the ball effectively have drawn comparisons to some of the best locks in world rugby.

McGuire’s performances in the early part of the season will be closely watched, as this could be his breakthrough year. With the 2027 World Cup in mind, McGuire’s continued development will be crucial for both Leinster and Ireland. If he can maintain consistency and build on his early promise, McGuire could become a regular starter for Leinster and put himself in contention for the Ireland squad.

Joe Hopes (Ulster)

Position: Back Row (Flanker/No. 8)

Back Row (Flanker/No. 8) Age: 21

Joe Hopes is one of Ulster’s brightest young prospects heading into the 2024/25 season. At 21 years old, Hopes is already showing signs of becoming a long-term fixture for both his province and the national team. He stands out for his incredible work rate, especially at the breakdown, where his ability to secure turnovers is invaluable.

Hopes has impressed during preseason, and as Ulster gears up for the new campaign, he is expected to play a significant role. If he can deliver consistent performances throughout the season, Hopes could become a mainstay in the Ireland setup for years to come. His development will be fascinating to watch, particularly as Ulster looks to him to be a key figure in their lineup.

Conclusion: The Future of Irish Rugby Looks Bright

As these young players continue to develop, they represent the future of Irish rugby. Their performances in the 2024/25 season will not only be critical for their respective provinces but could also shape the national team’s prospects in the years to come. Whether it’s Kilgannon’s explosive speed, Devine’s playmaking, McGuire’s physicality, or Hopes’ tenacity, these players are ones to watch as they aim to make their mark on Irish rugby.