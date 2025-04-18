Is It Time That the GAA Looks to Licensed Products to Extend Appeal?

As an island, it’s hard to deny that there are no sports that enthral us quite like the Gaelic Games.

Every year, up and down the island, thousands flock to club and county games of all sizes. It’s the ultimate display of amateur sporting prowess, potentially anywhere on the planet.

When it comes to the All-Ireland final – both in football and hurling – Dublin is a city awash with colour. Nearly 100,000 people descend on Drumcondra to be part of what feels like the biggest sporting event on the planet. You can barely move for flags, jerseys, horns, and ribbons.

However, it’s notable that while many other sports in Ireland perhaps don’t have the same level of community outreach, there’s a much greater global awareness. Obviously, this is evidenced by the fact that the Games have remained popular in small pockets of the diaspora. Could the GAA improve this with more licensed products?

Many Sports Have Had Great Success with Licensing in the Modern Era

We are staunchly proud of our game’s amateur status. However, it’s important that the sport is able to maintain its place at the top table. At the start of this year, it was reported that, though finances were up for the association, attendance was actually falling compared to previous years. One way to ensure continued participation is brand connection.

In terms of licensing, you only have to look at how video game series like FIFA and Madden have managed to encourage booms in already-popular sports. In fact, back in the early 2000s, there were the Gaelic Games: Football and Gaelic Games: Hurling PlayStation titles. Now, though, it’s glaring that there’s nothing for fans on this front.

Even looking to the online casino industry, sports-themed games are extremely popular, but the Gaelic Games are nowhere to be seen. For example, at Karamba casino for Irish players, you can even find games like World Darts Championship and soccer-themed titles. However, the GAA has yet to capitalise on licensing any online games.

Where Does the GAA Stand When Compared with Other Sports in Ireland

In terms of actual participation, Gaelic football is still second in the list of the most highly participated team sports in Ireland, according to RTE. It sits just behind soccer, which is understandably the most popular. The game is a global phenomenon and has been for more than a century. However, it’s when looking at attendances that a shift becomes much more stark.

The League of Ireland has largely been the country’s runt of the litter when it comes to sport. Rugby union has been the flagbearer for professional sport, and the GAA has been one of our biggest cultural phenomena. However, our soccer league has been in a seemingly permanent state of decline. That is until very recently.

Attendances in the LOI have been growing now for around half a decade. What’s more, they appear only to be restricted by the size of the stadiums in the league. Just this year, Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers played out a league fixture to more than 30,000 people in the Aviva. So, where GAA is seeing a dip in attendances, soccer is on the up.

What Could the GAA License to Extend Further Appeal?

Ultimately, the GAA is always going to be Ireland’s true national sport. It’s the one we have that we don’t really share with any other countries. However, if the association is serious about wanting to stop the rot at home, and maybe extend a hand across the seas, it may be time to look at where they can expand.

It doesn’t have to be video games, either. Look at fantasy football (both American and soccer) and how licensed versions have allowed leagues to foster an even more dedicated following. In fact, the League of Ireland has also released its own fantasy football game to try and reach out to new fans while enhancing existing relationships.

The GAA is one of the most financially successful institutions in Ireland and will likely think that it doesn’t need to make any big changes to retain that status. However, it may be an avenue worth exploring as it looks to stop the fall in attendances and ensure its place as the biggest sporting association in Ireland.

