Titans Basketball Club Launches ‘300 Club’ to Power Future Growth

Join the Movement: Help Build the Next Generation of Galway Titans

Galway’s Titans Basketball Club is calling on the community to be part of something special with the launch of the Titans 300 Club — a bold new initiative aimed at building a winning future both on and off the court.

The goal is simple but powerful: rally 300 supporters, each contributing €5 per week (or €250 annually), to create a sustainable financial foundation for player development, club growth, and the realisation of future ambitions.

Businesses, companies, and individuals alike are invited to get involved, invest in local sport, and make a lasting difference in one of Galway’s most vibrant and inclusive sporting communities.

Official Launch Event – April 28th, Bonham Quay, Galway

The Titans 300 Club will officially launch on April 28th at Bonham Quay, with the event proudly hosted by Genesys on their stunning top floor overlooking Galway Docks.

Attendees will enjoy an evening of basketball, inspiration, and community spirit. Before heading upstairs for a lively panel discussion featuring players, coaches, and club leaders, guests can shoot some hoops on the ground floor and experience the energy of the Titans family firsthand.

More Than Basketball – Building a Community

Titans Basketball Club is about much more than competition. It’s a thriving, diverse community that shapes young lives through sport, friendship, personal development, and belonging.

The club welcomes players of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities — from enthusiastic Under-8s to competitive Under-18 boys and girls, all the way to the Men’s Under-20s. Titans also lead the way in inclusivity with their celebrated Wheelers program, making basketball accessible to players with disabilities, alongside a buzzing social league for those who simply want to enjoy the game for fun and fitness.

With a strong focus on coach development, mentorship, and life skills, Titans Basketball Club builds more than athletes — it builds confident, resilient, and connected individuals ready to make an impact on and off the court.

Whether you’re a seasoned supporter or discovering Titans for the first time, the Titans 300 Club is your chance to be part of a movement that’s shaping Galway’s sporting future.

Become a Titan today. Help us grow the game, build community, and inspire the next generation.

