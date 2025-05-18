Diamond Carl wins Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris at Auteuil

Diamond Carl (11/1) was a surprise winner of the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris at Auteuil on Sunday.

Trained by Francois Nicolle, the seven-year-old ran out a six-length winner, as last year’s victor Gran Diose could only manage fifth place.

Run over three miles five furlongs and 181 yards, the 10-runner contest took place on heavy ground at Auteuil.

Louisa Carberry’s Gran Diose started the race as a short 13/8 favourite and was prominent for much of the early stages of the contest.

Entering the home stretch at the Parisian track, many seemed to have chances.

It was the Clement Lefebvre-ridden son of Diamond Boy, Diamond Carl, who found most, running out an impressive winner, having finished third on most recent start in the Grade 2 Prix Inge Chase.

English jockey James Reveley, who won Saturday’s Racing TV Grand Course de Haies D’Auteuil Hurdle on El Clavel at the same venue, was second today aboard Kolokico (8/1).

The five-year-old gelding had eight and a half length to spare over Gaetan Masure on last season’s runner-up, Grandeur Nature (12/1), with another six lengths back to Toscana Du Berlais (40/1) in fourth.

The disappointing race favourite, Grand Diose, couldn’t manage to go back-to-back in France’s most prestigious jumps race, crossing the line another 10 lengths back in fifth place.

