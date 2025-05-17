Hewick seventh as El Clavel wins French Champion Hurdle

El Clavel beat reigning champion Losange Bleu in the French Champion Hurdle at Auteuil today, with Hewick finishing a disappointing seventh.

The Racing TV Grand Course de Haies D’Auteuil Hurdle run over 3 miles 1 furlong and 77 yards was the highlight of day one of a two-day meeting in the French Capital.

It may have been seen as a rematch between last year’s winner, Losange Bleu (4/7 favourite), and runner-up Hewick (5/1), but the 8/1 shot El Clavel was the hero of the race.

Ridden by English jockey James Reveley, he had a length and a quarter in hand of Losange Bleu, with Johnny Charron in the saddle.

The 80/1 longshot Imbatable Du Seuil was third, eight lengths behind the runner-up.

Unfortunately for the Shark Hanlon team, Hewick, who raced in rear for most of the race, under Gavin Sheehan, and who looked very outpaced at times during the race, could finish no better than seventh of the eight runners.

Following today’s race, Shark Hanlon Racing tweeted the following on X:

“Hewick is perfectly fine after his run in the French Champion Hurdle. The Grand National took a bit out of him, he’ll now go on a break and we’ll plan on from there.”

Hewick in good form back at @almracing’s stables following the French Champion Hurdle #TeamHewick pic.twitter.com/Vp91gdUlBO — Shark Hanlon Racing (@jhanlonracing) May 17, 2025

