Vikings v Steelers in Croke Park on Sunday, 28 September

Ireland will host a regular season NFL game in September.

The National Football League this week announced Dublin as one of the venue for its 2025 International Games schedule.

Along with Dublin, London, Berlin and Madrid are other European cities chosen.

On Sunday, 28 September, the Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park, in the country’s first-ever regular season NFL game.

3 games in London

The Vikings will then travel to London to play the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, 5 October. This game will also be the 40th regular season game to be played in London.

The New York Jets will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday, 12 October, also at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The third and final game in London will feature the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, 19 October. This will be the 14th London game for the Jaguars.

Games in Berlin and Madrid

For the first time in Berlin, the Indianapolis Colts will host the Atlanta Falcons at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday, 9 November. The 2025 Berlin game is part of the NFL’s commitment to playing regular season games across Germany. The NFL previously played games in Munich and Frankfurt.

The 2025 international games will culminate in Madrid on Sunday, 16 November with the Miami Dolphins taking on the Washington Commanders at the Bernabéu Stadium. This will be the first-ever regular season game in Spain.

NFL in Brazil in Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers will kick off the 2025 International Games Week 1 of the regular season on 5 September in São Paulo, Brazil, at Corinthians Arena. They will take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

