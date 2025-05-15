2025 NFL Season to start on 4 September

This week, the NFL announced its 18-week, 272-game regular-season schedule for 2025.

The new season kicks off on Thursday, 4 September, in Philadelphia, and concludes with 16 division games in Week 18 – two on Saturday, 3 January, and 14 on Sunday, 4 January.

The 2025 NFL schedule will feature each team playing 17 regular-season games and three preseason games for the fifth consecutive year.

The 17th game will feature teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same standing within their respective divisions the previous season. The AFC will be the home conference for the 17th game in 2025.

Week One

The NFL’s 106th season begins with the league’s annual primetime kick-off game, as the defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, 4 September.

On Friday, 5 September, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers will meet at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, the second-ever regular-season NFL game to be played in South America. It will mark the first NFL game to be streamed live and for free in its entirety exclusively on YouTube.

Week 1 continues on Sunday, 7 September, with three divisional games in the early window, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Atlanta Falcons, the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders host the New York Giants.

Six of the eight teams participating in the late window won at least 10 games last season.

Netflix to stream two games in Christmas Day

For the second consecutive season, Netflix will stream two NFL games on Christmas Day in Week 17, as the Dallas Cowboys visit the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings host the Detroit Lions. Additionally, Netflix will stream at least one holiday game in 2026.

The regular season will conclude with Week 18 on Saturday, 3 January, and Sunday, 4 January. For the 16th consecutive year, all 16 games scheduled for the final week of the season are division contests, enhancing the potential for more games with playoff ramifications.

The NFL’s 32 teams will each play 17 games over 18 weeks. Byes will begin in Week 5 and end in Week 14.

Fifteen games will be Super Bowl rematches and 12 games are rematches from the 2024 playoffs, including Super Bowl LIX (Philadelphia at Kansas City in Week 2), both Championship Games (Kansas City at Buffalo in Week 9; Philadelphia and Washington in Weeks 16 and 18) and each of the four Divisional playoff games (Baltimore at Buffalo in Week 1; Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia in Week 3; Detroit at Washington in Week 10; Houston at Kansas City in Week 14).

