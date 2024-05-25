HomeNewsRosallion and Seán Levey land Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas
NewsRacingRacing irish

Rosallion and Seán Levey land Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
0
3
Winning connections after Saturday's Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas at The Curragh. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Rosallion have Seán Levey a first Irish Group 1 success with victory in the Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas at The Curragh on Saturday.

The Swaziland-born rider brought the Newmarket 2000 Guineas runner-up with a late challenge to catch his stable companion, Haatem, in the shadows of the post.

It was also a first Irish 2000 Guineas for Richard Hannon Junior, whose father, Richard Snr, won the colts’ classic with Don’t Forget Me (1987), Tirol (1990) and Canford Cliffs (2010).

More to follow

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Donegal v Tyrone : Preview, Stats, Live Scores & Team News
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie