Rosallion and Seán Levey land Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas

Rosallion have Seán Levey a first Irish Group 1 success with victory in the Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas at The Curragh on Saturday.

The Swaziland-born rider brought the Newmarket 2000 Guineas runner-up with a late challenge to catch his stable companion, Haatem, in the shadows of the post.

It was also a first Irish 2000 Guineas for Richard Hannon Junior, whose father, Richard Snr, won the colts’ classic with Don’t Forget Me (1987), Tirol (1990) and Canford Cliffs (2010).

More to follow

