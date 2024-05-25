Donegal v Tyrone : Preview, Stats, Live Scores & Team News

Donegal vs Tyrone

Venue: Ballybofey

Time: 7.15pm – GAAGO

Team News:

Donegal: One change from the team that defeated Armagh in the Ulster Final. Team captain Patrick McBrearty is named at corner-forward, with Eoghan Bán Gallagher dropping to the bench.

One change from the team that defeated Armagh in the Ulster Final. Team captain Patrick McBrearty is named at corner-forward, with Eoghan Bán Gallagher dropping to the bench. Tyrone: The last match Tyrone played was also against Donegal when they were narrowly beaten in the Ulster semi-final four weeks ago. It’ll be interesting to see if the rest has energized them or dulled their edge.

Championship Form:

Donegal:

Ulster Quarter-final: Donegal 4-11 Derry 0-17

Donegal 4-11 Derry 0-17 Ulster Semi-final: Donegal 0-18 Tyrone 0-16 (aet)

Donegal 0-18 Tyrone 0-16 (aet) Ulster Final: Donegal 0-20 Armagh 0-20 (aet, Donegal won on penalties)

Top Scorers:

O Gallen: 1-12 (0-8 frees, 1-0 pen)

D O Baoill: 2-5

N O’Donnell: 0-5

P McBrearty: 0-5 (0-3 frees)

P Mogan: 0-4

Tyrone:

Ulster Quarter-final: Tyrone 1-23 Cavan 3-16 (aet)

Tyrone 1-23 Cavan 3-16 (aet) Ulster Semi-final: Donegal 0-18 Tyrone 0-16 (aet)

Top Scorers:

D Canavan: 0-11 (0-4 frees, 0-1 mark)

D McCurry: 0-6 (0-4 frees)

N Morgan: 0-5 (0-5 frees)

Previous Championship Meetings:

2024: Donegal 0-18 Tyrone 0-16 (aet, Ulster semi-final)

Donegal 0-18 Tyrone 0-16 (aet, Ulster semi-final) 2023: Tyrone 1-18 Donegal 0-13 (All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final)

Tyrone 1-18 Donegal 0-13 (All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final) 2021: Tyrone 0-23 Donegal 1-14 (Ulster semi-final)

Tyrone 0-23 Donegal 1-14 (Ulster semi-final) 2020: Donegal 1-13 Tyrone 1-11 (Ulster quarter-final)

Donegal 1-13 Tyrone 1-11 (Ulster quarter-final) 2019: Donegal 1-16 Tyrone 0-15 (Ulster semi-final)

It took extra time to separate them in last month’s Ulster semi-final, with Donegal winning by two points. Donegal were also involved in extra-time in the final against Armagh, with the sides finishing level before Donegal won on penalties. Tyrone’s quarter-final tie with Cavan also went to extra-time with Tyrone winning by a point.

This will be the 29th championship meeting between the counties. Tyrone lead 15-12, with one draw from their previous 28 clashes.

Donegal conceded no goals in three Ulster championship games this year or in their previous outing (Division 2 final v Armagh).

Jim McGuinness was Donegal manager when they beat Tyrone in the 2011-12-13 Ulster championships and again this year.

DONEGAL: Shaun Patton; Mark Curran, Brendan McCole, Ciaran Moore; Ryan McHugh, Caolan McGonagle, Peadar Mogan; Jason McGee, Michael Langan; Shane O’Donnell, Ciaran Thompson, Daire O Baoill; Patrick McBrearty, Oisin Gallen, Niall O Donnell. Subs: Gavin Mulreany, Kevin McGettigan, Stephen McMenamin, Odhran Doherty, Domhnall MacGiolla Bhride, Jeaic MacCeallbhuí, Luke McGlynn, Jamie Brennan, Aaron Doherty, Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Cathal MacAonghása.

TYRONE: Niall Morgan; Niall Devlin, Padraig Hampsey, Michael McKernan; Ben Cullen, Matthew Donnelly, Kieran McGeary; Brian Kennedy, Conn Kilpatrick; Ciaran Daly, Michael O’Neill, Sean O’Donnell; Darren McCurry, Darragh Canavan, Ruari Canavan. Subs: Oisin O’Kane, Aidan Clarke, Cormac Donnelly, Peter Harte, Dalaigh Jones, Nathan McCarron, Lorcan McGarrity, Cathal McShane, Joe Oguz, Cormac Quinn, Tiernan Quinn

For score updates, visit Irishscores.com.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com