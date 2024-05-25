Donegal v Tyrone : Preview, Stats, Live Scores & Team News

Donegal vs Tyrone
Venue: Ballybofey
Time: 7.15pm – GAAGO
Team News:
- Donegal: One change from the team that defeated Armagh in the Ulster Final. Team captain Patrick McBrearty is named at corner-forward, with Eoghan Bán Gallagher dropping to the bench.
- Tyrone: The last match Tyrone played was also against Donegal when they were narrowly beaten in the Ulster semi-final four weeks ago. It’ll be interesting to see if the rest has energized them or dulled their edge.
Championship Form:
Donegal:
- Ulster Quarter-final: Donegal 4-11 Derry 0-17
- Ulster Semi-final: Donegal 0-18 Tyrone 0-16 (aet)
- Ulster Final: Donegal 0-20 Armagh 0-20 (aet, Donegal won on penalties)
Top Scorers:
- O Gallen: 1-12 (0-8 frees, 1-0 pen)
- D O Baoill: 2-5
- N O’Donnell: 0-5
- P McBrearty: 0-5 (0-3 frees)
- P Mogan: 0-4
Tyrone:
- Ulster Quarter-final: Tyrone 1-23 Cavan 3-16 (aet)
- Ulster Semi-final: Donegal 0-18 Tyrone 0-16 (aet)
Top Scorers:
- D Canavan: 0-11 (0-4 frees, 0-1 mark)
- D McCurry: 0-6 (0-4 frees)
- N Morgan: 0-5 (0-5 frees)
Previous Championship Meetings:
- 2024: Donegal 0-18 Tyrone 0-16 (aet, Ulster semi-final)
- 2023: Tyrone 1-18 Donegal 0-13 (All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final)
- 2021: Tyrone 0-23 Donegal 1-14 (Ulster semi-final)
- 2020: Donegal 1-13 Tyrone 1-11 (Ulster quarter-final)
- 2019: Donegal 1-16 Tyrone 0-15 (Ulster semi-final)
It took extra time to separate them in last month’s Ulster semi-final, with Donegal winning by two points. Donegal were also involved in extra-time in the final against Armagh, with the sides finishing level before Donegal won on penalties. Tyrone’s quarter-final tie with Cavan also went to extra-time with Tyrone winning by a point.
This will be the 29th championship meeting between the counties. Tyrone lead 15-12, with one draw from their previous 28 clashes.
Donegal conceded no goals in three Ulster championship games this year or in their previous outing (Division 2 final v Armagh).
Jim McGuinness was Donegal manager when they beat Tyrone in the 2011-12-13 Ulster championships and again this year.
DONEGAL: Shaun Patton; Mark Curran, Brendan McCole, Ciaran Moore; Ryan McHugh, Caolan McGonagle, Peadar Mogan; Jason McGee, Michael Langan; Shane O’Donnell, Ciaran Thompson, Daire O Baoill; Patrick McBrearty, Oisin Gallen, Niall O Donnell. Subs: Gavin Mulreany, Kevin McGettigan, Stephen McMenamin, Odhran Doherty, Domhnall MacGiolla Bhride, Jeaic MacCeallbhuí, Luke McGlynn, Jamie Brennan, Aaron Doherty, Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Cathal MacAonghása.
TYRONE: Niall Morgan; Niall Devlin, Padraig Hampsey, Michael McKernan; Ben Cullen, Matthew Donnelly, Kieran McGeary; Brian Kennedy, Conn Kilpatrick; Ciaran Daly, Michael O’Neill, Sean O’Donnell; Darren McCurry, Darragh Canavan, Ruari Canavan. Subs: Oisin O’Kane, Aidan Clarke, Cormac Donnelly, Peter Harte, Dalaigh Jones, Nathan McCarron, Lorcan McGarrity, Cathal McShane, Joe Oguz, Cormac Quinn, Tiernan Quinn
