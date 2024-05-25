HomeGAAArmagh v Westmeath: Preview, Stats, Live Scores and Starting Teams
Armagh v Westmeath: Preview, Stats, Live Scores and Starting Teams

Armagh vs Westmeath

Venue: Box-It Athletic Grounds
Time: 6pm

Team News:

  • Armagh: Key forward Rian O’Neill is out due to injury. Tiernan Kelly replaces him, and Conor O’Neill comes in for Greg McCabe.
  • Westmeath: Several experienced players return to the starting lineup: Kevin Mguire, James Dolan, Ray Connellan, Jamie Gonoud, and John Heslin.

Championship Form:

Armagh:

  • Ulster Quarter-final: Armagh 3-11 Fermanagh 0-9
  • Ulster Semi-final: Armagh 0-13 Down 2-6
  • Ulster Final: Donegal 0-20 Armagh 0-20 (aet, Donegal won on penalties)

Top Scorers:

  • C Turbitt: 1-5 (0-1 free)
  • R Grugan: 0-7 (0-6 frees)
  • S Campbell: 1-4
  • R O’Neill: 0-5 (0-1 free, 0-1 mark)
  • A Nugent: 0-4 (0-1 free)
  • J Óg Burns: 1-1

Westmeath:

  • Leinster First Round: Wicklow 2-9 Westmeath 1-11

Top Scorers:

  • L Loughlin: 0-5 (0-3 frees)
  • J Lynam: 1-0
  • R Forde: 0-2 (0-1 free)
  • J Heslin: 0-2

Previous Championship Meetings:

  • 2023: Armagh 1-13 Westmeath 1-12 (All-Ireland round robin)
  • 2018: Armagh 3-16 Westmeath 1-11 (Qualifiers)
  • 2017: Armagh 1-12 Westmeath 1-7 (Qualifiers)

Group Standings:

Galway tops the group, having beaten Derry by five points in the first round.

Starting teams 

ARMAGH: Blaine Hughes; Paddy Burns, Aaron McKay, Peter McGrane; Conor O’Neill, Ciaran Mackin, Aidan Forker; Tiernan Kelly, Ben Crealey; Joe McElroy, Rory Grugan, Stefan Campbell; Oisin Conaty, Andrew Murnin, Conor Turbitt. Subs: Ethan Rafferty, Barry McCambridge, Connaire Mackin, Greg McCabe, Niall Grimley, Oisin O’Neill, Shane McPartlan, Ross McQuillan, Jarly Óg Burns, Aidan Nugent, Jason Duffy.

WESTMEATH: Jason Daly; Jamie Gonoud, Kevin Maguire, James Dolan; Sam McCartan, Ronan Wallace, David Lynch; Ray Connellan, Andy McCormack; Jonathan Lynam, Ronan O’Toole, Conor Dillon; Luke Loughlin, John Heslin, Robbie Forde. Subs: Jack Connaughton, Shane Allen, Charlie Drumm, Eoin Mulvihill, Matthew Whittaker, Daniel Scahill, Senan Baker, Lorcan Dolan, Stephen Smith, Kieran Martin, Conor McCormack.

For score updates, visit Irishscores.com.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

