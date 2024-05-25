Armagh vs Westmeath
Venue: Box-It Athletic Grounds
Time: 6pm
Team News:
- Armagh: Key forward Rian O’Neill is out due to injury. Tiernan Kelly replaces him, and Conor O’Neill comes in for Greg McCabe.
- Westmeath: Several experienced players return to the starting lineup: Kevin Mguire, James Dolan, Ray Connellan, Jamie Gonoud, and John Heslin.
Championship Form:
Armagh:
- Ulster Quarter-final: Armagh 3-11 Fermanagh 0-9
- Ulster Semi-final: Armagh 0-13 Down 2-6
- Ulster Final: Donegal 0-20 Armagh 0-20 (aet, Donegal won on penalties)
Top Scorers:
- C Turbitt: 1-5 (0-1 free)
- R Grugan: 0-7 (0-6 frees)
- S Campbell: 1-4
- R O’Neill: 0-5 (0-1 free, 0-1 mark)
- A Nugent: 0-4 (0-1 free)
- J Óg Burns: 1-1
Westmeath:
- Leinster First Round: Wicklow 2-9 Westmeath 1-11
Top Scorers:
- L Loughlin: 0-5 (0-3 frees)
- J Lynam: 1-0
- R Forde: 0-2 (0-1 free)
- J Heslin: 0-2
Previous Championship Meetings:
- 2023: Armagh 1-13 Westmeath 1-12 (All-Ireland round robin)
- 2018: Armagh 3-16 Westmeath 1-11 (Qualifiers)
- 2017: Armagh 1-12 Westmeath 1-7 (Qualifiers)
Group Standings:
Galway tops the group, having beaten Derry by five points in the first round.
Starting teams
ARMAGH: Blaine Hughes; Paddy Burns, Aaron McKay, Peter McGrane; Conor O’Neill, Ciaran Mackin, Aidan Forker; Tiernan Kelly, Ben Crealey; Joe McElroy, Rory Grugan, Stefan Campbell; Oisin Conaty, Andrew Murnin, Conor Turbitt. Subs: Ethan Rafferty, Barry McCambridge, Connaire Mackin, Greg McCabe, Niall Grimley, Oisin O’Neill, Shane McPartlan, Ross McQuillan, Jarly Óg Burns, Aidan Nugent, Jason Duffy.
WESTMEATH: Jason Daly; Jamie Gonoud, Kevin Maguire, James Dolan; Sam McCartan, Ronan Wallace, David Lynch; Ray Connellan, Andy McCormack; Jonathan Lynam, Ronan O’Toole, Conor Dillon; Luke Loughlin, John Heslin, Robbie Forde. Subs: Jack Connaughton, Shane Allen, Charlie Drumm, Eoin Mulvihill, Matthew Whittaker, Daniel Scahill, Senan Baker, Lorcan Dolan, Stephen Smith, Kieran Martin, Conor McCormack.
