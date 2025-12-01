HomeGAAPaula Doherty Elected First Female President of GAA Rounders
Paula Doherty Elected First Female President of GAA Rounders

Paula Doherty, from Castlebar, Co Mayo, has been elected as the first female President of GAA Rounders — a landmark moment for the sport and a hugely popular appointment across the country. A current All-Star and a key member of the dominant Breaffy Senior Ladies team that won four All-Ireland titles in a row, Paula brings both on-field success and deep administrative experience to the role.

Outside of Rounders, she works in education as Programme Director in St Angela’s College, Sligo, where her background in leadership, organisation, and student support has shaped her reputation for calm, steady, and practical decision-making.

Over the past decade she has become one of the most respected figures in the sport, contributing to juvenile development, national structures, and club growth, while earning widespread trust from volunteers and clubs alike.

Accepting the role, Paula kept her message grounded and focused on the people who drive the sport forward:

“It’s a privilege to take on this position. My only aim is to do right by the clubs, the volunteers, and the players who keep this sport alive every single week.”

While acknowledging the significance of her election, she was quick to place the emphasis back on the work ahead:

“Being the first woman to hold the role is something I’m proud of. But what matters now is the work. Titles are one thing — getting things done is another.”

Drawing on themes she discussed in her interview, Paula highlighted structure, communication, and stability as the central priorities of her presidency:

“People want clarity, consistency, and respect. If we get our systems right — fixtures, communication, development, refereeing — everything else will follow.”

She also emphasised the need to rebuild trust and support the growing number of clubs nationwide:

“This sport has huge potential, but potential only becomes progress when everyone feels listened to. That’s the standard I’m setting for myself and for the Association.”

Paula closed her speech by thanking those who encouraged her to step forward:

“I didn’t put myself into this lightly. I care about Rounders, and I’ll give the job everything I have.”

Her election has been warmly welcomed, with clubs across the country viewing her presidency as a fresh chapter and a steadying influence at a key moment for the sport.

