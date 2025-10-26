Maigh Cuilinn are Galway champions – Video Highlights

HIGHLIGHTS: After a titanic battle in the Bon Secours Galway Senior Football Final it was @maighcuilinn who lifted the Frank Fox cup after overcoming @skgaa on Saturday evening.

Maigh Cuilinn are Galway champions again.Two years after last lifting the Frank Fox Cup, and five years on from their historic first title, the West Board club showed all their trademark resilience to edge past Salthill-Knocknacarra in a gripping Galway Senior Football Championship final.

This is Maigh Cuilinn’s third county title of the decade. Across local championship football since 2020, only Mountbellew-Moylough (2021 semi-final) and Corofin (2023 and 2024 finals) have managed to knock them out. That consistency told again here.

On a night of fine margins, composure under pressure was the difference. Galway captain Seán Kelly delivered a man of the match display, finishing with 1-2 from play and repeatedly roaring out of defence. Dessie Conneely – the championship’s most prolific forward – was ice-cold when it mattered, first levelling the game and then landing a stunning two-point free from around 45 metres in the 60th minute.

Peter Cooke, back from the United States and sprung from the bench in the first half, made an instant impact. He clipped two outrageous two-pointers from long range into the Rockbarton Road end and helped Maigh Cuilinn steady themselves whenever the city side threatened to seize control.

It was also an emotional night. In his acceptance speech, captain David Wynne paid tribute to the late Don Connellan, who managed Maigh Cuilinn to titles in 2020 and 2022 and who passed away in August.

Dream start – and a punch back

Maigh Cuilinn tore out of the blocks. Inside the opening minute, Seán Kelly burst through and buried the game’s first goal. Dessie Conneely curled over his first two-point free, and with Fionn McDonagh and Johnny Moloney also on target, Cathal Clancy’s side raced into a 1-4 to 0-1 lead after just nine minutes.

Salthill-Knocknacarra looked rattled early. They struggled on their own kick-out and turned over ball in contact. But they settled. After Donal O’Sullivan struck a 45, the city men landed five of the next six scores. Rob Finnerty was razor sharp inside, and fellow All-Star nominee Matthew Thompson kept chipping away from further out.

The turning point of the half arrived when Daniel O’Flaherty was pulled down in the square. Finnerty drilled the penalty to the net despite a strong hand from goalkeeper Pierce Greally, and suddenly it was 1-5 apiece.

That was the cue for Cooke. Introduced earlier than planned, the Galway midfielder stroked two majestic two-pointers from beyond 40 metres. Kelly added another score, Thompson replied, and Conneely had the last word of the half to send Maigh Cuilinn in 1-11 to 1-6 ahead at the break.

Salthill-Knocknacarra flip it

Salthill-Knocknacarra, without injured captain John Maher after his ankle break in the semi-final win over Corofin, refused to fold. They owned much of the third quarter, even if a couple of early wides kept Maigh Cuilinn alive.

Finnerty and Thompson kept finding angles. Cathal Sweeney kicked a fine score. Off the bench, Rob Walzer split the posts. With 51 minutes gone, Salthill-Knocknacarra were in front for the first time: 1-14 to 1-13.

Chaos at the finish

On 57 minutes, Michael Kitt smashed a shot off the Maigh Cuilinn crossbar. Moments later, at the other end, Conneely levelled. Then he stepped up to nail a monster two-point free from distance to swing it back Maigh Cuilinn’s way entering stoppage time.

Finnerty answered again to cut it to one in the first of six added minutes. But fittingly, it was Seán Kelly who had the last word from play, surging upfield to fist over what proved to be the insurance score.

Salthill-Knocknacarra still had hope. Twice they worked late two-point frees for Tomo Culhane. Twice the ball drifted wide. The whistle went, and Maigh Cuilinn – battered, brave, brilliant – were county champions once more.