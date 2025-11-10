Provincial Club GAA Weekend Review – St Martin’s Shock Na Fianna, Commercials Dominate, St Finbarr’s Advance By SportsNewsIreland / GAA Provincial Round-Up

It was a dramatic and action-packed weekend of GAA provincial club championship action across Ireland, with several major stories emerging.

St Martin’s produced the biggest shock of the season by knocking out reigning All-Ireland club hurling champions Na Fianna,

while Clonmel Commercials coasted to yet another Tipperary Senior Football Championship title.

In Munster, St Finbarr’s booked their place in the Munster Senior Camogie Final,

Naas pushed on to the Leinster Hurling semi-finals,

and the dual warriors of Éire Óg Ennis kept their extraordinary season alive on two fronts.

Quinlivan Leads Clonmel Commercials to 22nd Tipperary SFC Title Michael Quinlivan produced a brilliant display, scoring a superb goal as Clonmel Commercials

dismantled Kilsheelan–Kilcash 1-26 to 1-5 in the Tipperary Senior Football Championship final.

The win gives Commercials their 22nd county title, moving them ahead of Fethard on the historic roll of honour. Tommy Morrissey’s side, inspired by All-Ireland hurling winner Peter McGarry, led by only three at half-time but completely

dominated the second half. The victory carried emotional weight as the players dedicated the title to the late Philly Ryan,

known as “Mr Commercials”. His son Shane played in goal in a poignant moment for the club. Quinlivan, Seamus Kennedy, Cian Smith, and Seán O’Connor — who hit 0-6 each — all starred, setting up a huge Munster quarter-final clash

with St Finbarr’s next weekend.

Sorcha McCartan Fires St Finbarr’s into Munster Camogie Final Cork’s two-time All-Ireland winner Sorcha McCartan delivered a match-winning performance, hitting 1-9 to help

St Finbarr’s defeat Newcastlewest and qualify for their first Munster Senior Camogie Final. Newcastlewest forced extra time with a brilliant late goal from Kate Ambrose — who finished with an extraordinary 2-7 — but

the Barrs kept their composure. Cork star Orlaith Cahalane chipped in with 0-3, and McCartan sealed the win with the final point in a

high-scoring 2-19 to 3-14 thriller. The Cork champions now face De La Salle after the Waterford side overcame Thurles Sarsfields in the opposite semi-final.

Jack Sheridan Shines as Naas March into Leinster Hurling Semi-Finals Naas continued their impressive provincial run with a 2-17 to 1-17 victory over Mount Leinster Rangers in the

Leinster club hurling championship. The sides were level at half-time, but Jack Sheridan’s expertly taken goal pushed Naas five points clear on 41 minutes.

Rangers’ hopes faded further when talisman Chris Nolan received a second yellow card. Kevin McDonald’s late goal narrowed the gap, but Simon Leacy’s fourth point from play steadied Naas and sealed a semi-final

showdown with St Martin’s of Wexford.

Barry O’Connor’s Goal Helps St Martin’s Upset Na Fianna In the headline story of the weekend, St Martin’s produced a stunning 1-21 to 2-17 victory to eliminate

All-Ireland champions Na Fianna in the Leinster hurling championship. Barry O’Connor’s decisive 49th-minute goal — cleverly set up by his cousin Rory — proved the momentum-shifter. The former AFL player finished

clinically to punish Na Fianna, who have been surviving on razor-thin margins all season. Despite goals from AJ Murphy and Seán Currie, Na Fianna could not hold off a late surge, as

Dáithí Hayes’ men landed the final three points in injury time. Jack, Rory, and Barry O’Connor all contributed in a historic win.