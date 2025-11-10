HomeRugbyRugby IrishMonday Rugby Betting Lines – Early Market Snapshot
🏉 Monday Rugby Betting Lines – Early Market Snapshot

Opening handicaps and prices for this weekend’s internationals. All prices 10/11 each side unless stated. UK/IE fractional odds.

🇮🇹 Italy v South Africa — 12:40

  • Handicap: Italy +22
  • Italy (+22): 10/11
  • Draw (+22): 22/1
  • South Africa (–22): 10/11

Note: Big physical edge to SA; line shows Italy getting home respect.

🏴 England v New Zealand — 15:10

  • Handicap: England –1
  • England (–1): 10/11
  • Draw (–1): 20/1
  • New Zealand (+1): 10/11

Note: Essentially a pick’em with home advantage to England.

🏴 Wales v Japan — 17:40

  • Handicap: Wales –11
  • Wales (–11): 10/11
  • Draw (–11): 20/1
  • Japan (+11): 10/11

Note: +11 generous to Japan if Wales keep rotating.

🇫🇷 France v Fiji — 20:10

  • Handicap: France –22
  • France (–22): 10/11
  • Draw (–22): 22/1
  • Fiji (+22): 10/11

Note: Huge number; France at home usually justify double digits.

🇮🇪 Ireland v Australia — 20:10

  • Handicap: Ireland –10
  • Ireland (–10): 10/11
  • Draw (–10): 20/1
  • Australia (+10): 10/11

Note: Dublin factor priced in; +10 asks a question of the Wallabies.

Sunday — 🏴 Scotland v Argentina — 15:10

  • Handicap: Scotland –2
  • Scotland (–2): 10/11
  • Draw (–2): 20/1
  • Argentina (+2): 10/11

Note: Tightest tie of the round; line looks bang on.

Prices shown from your Monday screenshots; check latest odds before placing any bets. 18+ only. Gamble responsibly.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

