🏉 Monday Rugby Betting Lines – Early Market Snapshot
Opening handicaps and prices for this weekend’s internationals. All prices 10/11 each side unless stated. UK/IE fractional odds.
🇮🇹 Italy v South Africa — 12:40
- Handicap: Italy +22
- Italy (+22): 10/11
- Draw (+22): 22/1
- South Africa (–22): 10/11
Note: Big physical edge to SA; line shows Italy getting home respect.
🏴 England v New Zealand — 15:10
- Handicap: England –1
- England (–1): 10/11
- Draw (–1): 20/1
- New Zealand (+1): 10/11
Note: Essentially a pick’em with home advantage to England.
🏴 Wales v Japan — 17:40
- Handicap: Wales –11
- Wales (–11): 10/11
- Draw (–11): 20/1
- Japan (+11): 10/11
Note: +11 generous to Japan if Wales keep rotating.
🇫🇷 France v Fiji — 20:10
- Handicap: France –22
- France (–22): 10/11
- Draw (–22): 22/1
- Fiji (+22): 10/11
Note: Huge number; France at home usually justify double digits.
🇮🇪 Ireland v Australia — 20:10
- Handicap: Ireland –10
- Ireland (–10): 10/11
- Draw (–10): 20/1
- Australia (+10): 10/11
Note: Dublin factor priced in; +10 asks a question of the Wallabies.
Sunday — 🏴 Scotland v Argentina — 15:10
- Handicap: Scotland –2
- Scotland (–2): 10/11
- Draw (–2): 20/1
- Argentina (+2): 10/11
Note: Tightest tie of the round; line looks bang on.