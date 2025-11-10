Gredleys Ready for a Huge Weekend — Derby Runner-Up Ambiente Friendly and Champion Hurdle Second Burdett Road Both Change Codes

Ambiente Friendly — Sunday 1:15pm, Maiden Hurdle (Cheltenham) Last year’s Derby runner-up begins a new chapter on Sunday when he makes his hurdling debut at Cheltenham. The son of Gleneagles produced Classic-quality performances last summer, finishing second in the Epsom Derby and third in the Irish Derby, and earned an official rating of 118. His 2024–25 Flat campaign, however, failed to ignite. After five unplaced runs and a gelding operation in June, connections opted for a full code switch. Now with James Owen, the talented colt has been re-schooled with a focus on jumping. “He schooled really well before his last two Flat runs,” Owen said. “He’s had a good break and hopefully he’ll find things easier going hurdling.” With the Gredleys’ proven record of successfully converting Flat stars to hurdles — including Champion Hurdle runner-up Burdett Road and Triumph third East India Dock — Ambiente Friendly’s debut is one of the most anticipated moments of the weekend.

Burdett Road — Saturday 1:45pm, Grade 2 Arkle Trial Novices’ Chase Burdett Road returns to Cheltenham chasing a third consecutive November Meeting win and could take the bold step of jumping a fence in public for the first time. His record on the Old Course reads 1-1-2, and his Festival second behind State Man cemented him as one of the most versatile horses in training. His Listed second at Kempton last time out has already been boosted after the winner, Rubaud, collected the Grade 2 Elite Hurdle last weekend — making Burdett Road’s profile even stronger heading into Saturday. A debut over fences would represent a significant shift, but his agility, turn of foot and Cheltenham record make him a major player if connections take the plunge. Other Key Weekend Runners at Cheltenham Parchment — Saturday 12:35pm, Grade 2 Triumph Trial Parchment has been described by Tom Malone as “a rocket” and could make a sparkling British debut. Purchased privately after winning in France, his form has since held up, with the horses he beat winning next time out. David Pipe and owners John White & Anne Underhill have enjoyed previous success with French recruits, adding intrigue to this appearance. Protektorat — Sunday 2:55pm, 3m3½f Handicap Protektorat avoids the Paddy Power Gold Cup this year and instead lines up in Sunday’s marathon handicap. The 2024 Ryanair Chase winner makes his seasonal debut after being withdrawn from the Charlie Hall due to firm ground. This run sets him up for a tilt at the Fleur de Lys Chase later in the season. Bud Fox — Sunday 4:00pm, Listed NH Flat Race Punchestown Festival winner Bud Fox, currently among the early favourites for the Champion Bumper, returns to action in Sunday’s Listed bumper. Unbeaten and highly regarded, he faces stiff opposition from Chicker and Saint Jeannais in what could be an early-season indicator of Festival potential.

