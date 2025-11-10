HomeRacing irishRachael Blackmore to Take On Ladies’ Day Ambassador Role at Cheltenham
Racing irish

Rachael Blackmore to Take On Ladies’ Day Ambassador Role at Cheltenham

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
12

Rachael Blackmore to Take On Ladies’ Day Ambassador Role at Cheltenham


Rachael Blackmore CheltenhamGold Cup-winning jockey Rachael Blackmore will make her first return to Cheltenham since retiring when she begins her new role with the racecourse this weekend.

Blackmore, who captured the 2022 Gold Cup on A Plus Tard, has been appointed as head of Ladies’ Day on 11 March in an ambassadorial role designed to encourage more women to attend the Festival.

This year marks the return of the Ladies’ Day name for the first time since 2019, after a five-year spell as ‘Style Wednesday’. Other changes include the movement of the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle to day three, reduced drinks prices, upgraded car parking, and an attendance cap.

Blackmore embracing the new challenge

“It’s going to be very different going racing and not heading for the weighing room,” Blackmore said. “But I’m looking forward to seeing what raceday looks like from the other side and working with the team at Cheltenham.”

She added: “I’m interested in meeting racegoers to see why they attend, and what barriers might be stopping their friends from coming.”

Industry looking to increase female attendance

According to data from the Jockey Club, women make up just 25% of Cheltenham racegoers, compared with a 39% average across jump racing. Blackmore hopes that her involvement can help bridge that gap.

“Horseracing is an amazing sport and a day at the races offers so much opportunity to socialise with friends,” she said. “I’m excited to help show more women what makes the day so special.”

Cheltenham CEO praises appointment

Guy Lavender, Cheltenham chief executive, described Blackmore as “a household name” and the ideal ambassador. “Her ground-breaking success and popularity across all ages make her perfect for connecting with a new female-focused audience,” he said.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

UK casinos not on Gamstop
non GamStop casinos
Previous article
Your Digital Firewall: How Prepaid Cards Shield Your Bank Account Online
Next article
Gredleys Ready for a Huge Weekend — Derby Runner-Up Ambiente Friendly and Champion Hurdle Second Burdett Road Both Change Codes
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie