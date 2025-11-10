Rachael Blackmore to Take On Ladies’ Day Ambassador Role at Cheltenham



Gold Cup-winning jockey Rachael Blackmore will make her first return to Cheltenham since retiring when she begins her new role with the racecourse this weekend.

Blackmore, who captured the 2022 Gold Cup on A Plus Tard, has been appointed as head of Ladies’ Day on 11 March in an ambassadorial role designed to encourage more women to attend the Festival.

This year marks the return of the Ladies’ Day name for the first time since 2019, after a five-year spell as ‘Style Wednesday’. Other changes include the movement of the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle to day three, reduced drinks prices, upgraded car parking, and an attendance cap.

Blackmore embracing the new challenge

“It’s going to be very different going racing and not heading for the weighing room,” Blackmore said. “But I’m looking forward to seeing what raceday looks like from the other side and working with the team at Cheltenham.”

She added: “I’m interested in meeting racegoers to see why they attend, and what barriers might be stopping their friends from coming.”

Industry looking to increase female attendance

According to data from the Jockey Club, women make up just 25% of Cheltenham racegoers, compared with a 39% average across jump racing. Blackmore hopes that her involvement can help bridge that gap.

“Horseracing is an amazing sport and a day at the races offers so much opportunity to socialise with friends,” she said. “I’m excited to help show more women what makes the day so special.”

Cheltenham CEO praises appointment

Guy Lavender, Cheltenham chief executive, described Blackmore as “a household name” and the ideal ambassador. “Her ground-breaking success and popularity across all ages make her perfect for connecting with a new female-focused audience,” he said.

