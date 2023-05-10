1,201 total views, 1,201 views today

Match Preview: Leinster v Munster in the BKT URC Semi-Final

The highly anticipated match between Leinster and Munster in the BKT URC is scheduled for May 15th, Saturday at 5:30pm.

Leinster

Leinster boasts an impressive record this season with 89 tries scored, the most of any team. They’ve also scored 16 tries from tap penalties, which is ten more than any other team has managed.

Harry Byrne and Dave Kearney are the only players who have assisted tries with kicks in the Quarter-Finals. Meanwhile, Hugo Keenan made 86 metres last weekend, beating four defenders and making a clean break.

Munster

Gavin Coombes made 23 carries in the Quarter-Finals, the most of any player. He is second in the league for metres in contact, with 206 so far this season.

John Hodnett made 21 tackles off the bench, second only to Matt Fagerson (24) and has made the second-most low tackles in the BKT URC (96). Munster has made the most carries per 80 minutes of any team this season, with an average of 128.

Did You Know?

Leinster has dominated Munster in recent years, winning all but one of their last 11 matches. They are also on a four-match winning streak in this fixture.

However, both teams have struggled in the last few league matches, with Leinster having a cumulative points difference of -22 but that was with a weekend side in SA and Munster at -1. Bookies expect Leinster to win by 16pts

Team news and injury updates

Munster on the injury front, there were no issues for Tadhg Beirne on his return from an ankle injury as he played the full 80 minutes in Glasgow.

Peter O’Mahony (elbow) will go for a scan today and his availability will be determined later in the week.

Diarmuid Barron (shoulder) will be reviewed as the week progresses to determine his availability.

Malakai Fekitoa, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash and RG Snyman were all removed for Head Injury Assessments and are following the return to play protocols. They will all be unavailable this weekend.

Continuing to rehab: Liam O’Connor (neck), Eoin O’Connor (shoulder), Jack Daly (knee), Paddy Patterson (knee), Keith Earls (groin), Paddy Kelly (head), Andrew Conway (knee), Liam Coombes (thigh).

Leinster on the injury front Joe McCarthy: came through the game at the weekend with no issues after his recovery from an ankle injury

Rónan Kelleher: was involved in the wider match day squad at the weekend and will be available to train fully this week after his recovery from a shoulder injury

INJURY UPDATE – FURTHER ASSESSMENT REQUIRED:

Scott Penny: has entered the Graduated Return to Play Protocols and will be further assessed as the week progresses

Robbie Henshaw: is expected to step up his rehabilitation from a minor quad issue this week and will be further assessed as the week progresses

James Lowe: is expected to step up his rehabilitation from a calf injury and will be further assessed as the week progresses

Cian Healy: picked up an ankle injury against Cell C Sharks and will be further assessed as the week progresses

There are no further updates on:

Vakhtang Abdaladze (neck), Ed Byrne (tricep), Rhys Ruddock (hamstring), Johnny Sexton (groin), Jamie Osborne (knee), Martin Moloney (knee)

Final Thoughts

With both teams eager to get back to their winning ways, this match promises to be an exciting one. Leinster’s impressive attacking record and Munster’s strong carrying game and defensive performance make this a must-watch fixture. The rivalry between these two teams is always intense, and fans can expect a fierce battle on the field.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com