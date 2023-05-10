URC Semi-Final Preview & Team News – Stormers v Connacht

1,442 total views, 1,442 views today

Match Preview: DHL Stormers v Connacht in the BKT URC

On May 14th, Saturday at 3pm the DHL Stormers will host Connacht in a highly anticipated match in the BKT URC. Here’s a preview of the upcoming game.

DHL Stormers

The DHL Stormers have been in great form this season, with Manie Libbok leading the charge with his impressive performance in the Quarter-Finals. With 185 points this season, he’s the highest scorer in the league and has made 11 try assists. The team also boasts a high gainline success rate of 58.2% and has thrown more offloads than any other team this season, showcasing their attacking prowess. Their back row has scored 22 tries, the most by any team, and they have scored as many first-phase tries as any other team with 32.

Connacht Rugby

Connacht has their own standout player in Conor Oliver, who has made 234 tackles this season with a 91% tackle success rate. Meanwhile, Jack Carty has made the most kicks in play in the league, with 188 and an average of 14 per 80 minutes. However, their rate of tackle dominance is the second-lowest in the league at 3.5%, and they have conceded the most metres in contact of any team with 2,018.

Did You Know?

The DHL Stormers and Connacht have only faced each other twice in the BKT URC, and the home team has won both times. The DHL Stormers have lost just one of their last 21 home matches in the league against Munster in Round 17. Meanwhile, Connacht has won seven of their last eight BKT URC matches.

Final Thoughts

The DHL Stormers have been impressive at home this season and will look to continue their form against Connacht. Meanwhile, Connacht will hope to improve their tackle dominance and gain more ground in contact. With two talented teams facing off, this promises to be a thrilling match in the BKT URC.

