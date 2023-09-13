UFC History and Records

Mixed martial arts have rapidly ascended to become one of the globe’s predominant sports. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the premier MMA organisation, has hosted all the notable MMA fighters at some point in their careers. The following enumerates some of the remarkable achievements recorded within the UFC’s history.

5 Most Impressive UFC Records

Here is a list of the top 5 UFC records that no one will soon forget.

Most finishes (Charles Oliveira)

In the world of mixed martial arts, a “finish” signifies a victory achieved prior to the expiration of the allotted fight time. This victory can be attained either through submission or strikes, typically knockouts. Charles Oliveira, a native Brazilian and reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, tops the list with the highest number of finishes in the UFC’s storied history. Oliveira clinched his record 17th finish when he triumphed over Michael Chandler to win the Lightweight belt, a record he later enhanced to 18 after his fight against Poirier. Furthermore, Oliveira maintains a UFC record for the most submission victories, with a tally of 15.

Highest win percentage (Khabib Nurmagomedov)

Not all fighters maintain an untarnished win record after a solitary bout and subsequently decide to hang up their gloves for good. Those are not the fighters in question here. The record we’re discussing pertains to the highest win percentage sustained over a considerable number of fights.

The record-holder, Khabib Nurmagomedov, boasts an immaculate win percentage of 100% over an impressive 29-fight streak. Having chosen to retire when he was just 31, after his triumph over Justin Gaethje, one can’t help but wonder the heights he could have reached had he chosen to prolong his career.

Most takedowns in a single bout (Khabib Nurmagomedov)

A “takedown” in mixed martial arts refers to the action of bringing an adversary to the ground from a standing position, a strategic move intended to facilitate a submission. Undefeated MMA titan, Khabib Nurmagomedov, was renowned for his exceptional grappling skills, and he has bested numerous formidable opponents, including the prominent Conor McGregor.

Recognised as the greatest lightweight in the history of the sport, Khabib achieved an incredible feat by executing 21 takedowns within a single fight. Sean Sherk, another remarkable fighter, managed to successfully perform 16 takedowns in a single match, but these numbers pale when compared to the unparalleled prowess demonstrated by Khabib.

Most wins by split decision (Gleison Tibau)

A split decision victory in MMA is when the verdict of two judges favours one fighter, whereas the third judge sides with the opponent. Such decisions are few and far between, given that the majority of fights culminate in knockouts, submissions, or unanimous decisions.

Hailing from Brazil, Gleison Tibau is a notable competitor in the Lightweight class who holds the distinctive record for the most victories by split decision, amounting to five in total. With an awe-inspiring total of 50 fights to his credit, Tibau’s career shows no signs of slowing down.

Most bouts in the Heavyweight division (Andrei Arlovski)

The Heavyweight division in the UFC, where the most colossal fighters clash, is notorious for its intense, often punishing bouts. The physically demanding nature of these fights typically results in shorter career spans for heavyweights. On average, most Heavyweight UFC fighters experience between 10 and 15 bouts in their career.

However, Andrei Arlovski, a pugilist of Belarusian-American heritage, defies these averages. Arlovski holds the record for the highest number of bouts in the heavyweight division, having stepped into the UFC octagon a remarkable 55 times. His illustrious career includes a stint as the Heavyweight Champion, and impressively, he continues to compete to this day.

Most total fight time (Frankie Edgar)

It’s worth noting that the career of a typical UFC fighter doesn’t ordinarily comprise a large number of bouts. The standing record for the most bouts within a single calendar year is capped at five – a tally regarded as rather excessive for any combatant. The illustrious Frankie Edgar, a past UFC Lightweight Champion now actively participating in the Bantamweight division, defies this norm.

Remarkably, Edgar holds the record for the greatest cumulative fight time, an astounding achievement of 7 hours, 40 minutes, and 51 seconds of intense combat.

Conclusion

The UFC, a paragon of mixed martial arts, boasts a rich history punctuated by exceptional athletes, record-breaking performances, and unforgettable fights. Amidst the dynamic, high-stakes world of the UFC, these astounding records stand as a testament to the prowess, determination, and longevity of its fighters.

These feats, from the highest number of finishes to the most bouts in the heavyweight division, encapsulate the spirit of this sport – a relentless pursuit of victory, no matter the cost. As we continue to watch the UFC, we await the next record-breaking performance that will further define the legacy of this organisation.

