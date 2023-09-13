When it comes to outdoor pools, the United Kingdom or Ireland might not be the first place that comes to mind.



However, as the summers get warmer and the desire for luxurious home features grows, the idea of building an outdoor pool in the UK has gained traction – in other words, it has become more popular than ever! But is it really worth it? Let’s delve into the considerations you should keep in mind before taking the plunge into pool construction.

• Climate considerations

The British and Irish weather is notoriously unpredictable, with rain and cloudy skies being frequent companions. This poses a significant challenge for maintaining an outdoor pool. Summers can be delightful, but they are relatively short-lived, which means the pool might not see much use throughout the year. Additionally, the cost of heating an outdoor pool, especially in the UK’s cooler months, can be substantial. Fortunately, you can always use a men’s wetsuit for swimming to stave off the cold, so that is an option.

• Usage frequency and seasonality

The usage of an outdoor pool in the UK largely depends on personal preferences and location. If you’re in a region that experiences milder winters, you might be able to extend the swimming season. However, realistically, the pool’s prime usage time will be limited to a few months during summer. It could potentially make the investment less worthwhile if you’re looking for a year-round amenity.

• Maintenance and upkeep

Outdoor pools require regular maintenance to keep them clean and safe for use. The maintenance can be more intensive in the UK, where leaves, debris, and rainwater are constant companions. You’ll need to invest in a robust cleaning and filtration system to ensure the water remains inviting. You should also factor in the cost of chemicals, equipment, and hiring professionals for upkeep.

• The financial investment

Everyone already knows that building an outdoor pool is a significant financial undertaking. From the construction itself to landscaping, decking, and additional features like lighting or pool houses, the costs can quickly add up. You’ll also need to consider the potential impact on your property’s value. While a well-maintained pool could increase your home’s appeal to buyers, it might not necessarily translate to a one-to-one increase in value.

• Lifestyle and aesthetics

An outdoor pool can undoubtedly elevate your lifestyle and offer a stunning aesthetic to your property. It can be a focal point for entertaining and relaxation, creating a resort-like ambience. The investment might align with your lifestyle goals if you envision poolside gatherings, lazy summer afternoons, and picturesque views.

• Alternative options

If you’re drawn to the idea of having a water feature on your property but have reservations about building a full outdoor pool, there are alternatives to consider. For instance, hot tubs, smaller plunge pools, or even natural swimming ponds are options that offer water-related enjoyment without the same level of investment and maintenance.

• Regulations and permits

Before you start digging, be sure to research local regulations and obtain any necessary permits. Building an outdoor pool could be subject to zoning laws, safety requirements, and environmental considerations. Failing to comply with these could result in costly legal issues down the line.

The decision to build an outdoor pool in the UK is not one to be taken lightly. If you’re prepared for the costs, maintenance, and limited usage, and if the lifestyle benefits align with your vision, then building an outdoor pool could be a rewarding investment.

Image courtesy of Pixabay.com