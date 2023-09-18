NFL – Week 2 Review

With two games left to play in Week 2, nine games were decided by one score or less (eight points) and 10 games were within one score (eight points) in the fourth quarter.

Overcame Deficits

Four teams, namely ATLANTA (12 points), the NEW YORK GIANTS (21), TENNESSEE (11) and WASHINGTON (18) all overcame deficits of at least 10 points to win this week.

The NEW YORK GIANTS overcame a 21-point third-quarter deficit to defeat Arizona, 31-28, as GRAHAM GANO kicked a game-winning 34-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

The WASHINGTON COMMANDERS overcame an 18-point second-quarter deficit and came back to defeat Denver, 35-33, after trailing in the final quarter.

The ATLANTA FALCONS overcame a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Green Bay, 25-24, as YOUNGHOE KOO kicked the game-winning 25-yard field goal with 57 seconds remaining in regulation.

The TENNESSEE TITANS overcame an 11-point first-half deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers, 27-24, in overtime while the SEATTLE SEAHAWKS defeated Detroit, 37-31, in overtime in Week 2. This season marks the fourth time in the past six seasons at least one game has gone to overtime in each of the first two weeks of the season.

Unbeaten after Week 2

Eight teams – ATLANTA, BALTIMORE, DALLAS, PHILADELPHIA, SAN FRANCISCO, TAMPA BAY, WASHINGTON and MIAMI are 2-0 to start the season, while CLEVELAND and NEW ORLEANS can begin 2-0 with wins on Monday. Last season, each of the six teams to begin the season 2-0 advanced to the postseason.

Mahomes breaks Marino and Ryan’s Record

Kansas City quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES passed for 305 yards with two touchdowns while tight end TRAVIS KELCE had four receptions and his first touchdown catch of the season in the Chiefs’ 17-9 win at Jacksonville.

Mahomes, in his seventh season, recorded his 42nd-career game with at least 300 passing yards and surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO (41 games) and MATT RYAN (41) for the most such games by a player in his first nine seasons in NFL history.

Many records set during Week 2 action

Buffalo quarterback JOSH ALLEN completed 31 of 37 attempts (83.8 percent) for 274 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions for a 124.5 rating in the Bills’ 38-10 win over Las Vegas.

Allen has 180 combined passing and rushing touchdowns and surpassed RUSSELL WILSON (177 touchdowns) for the fourth-most combined passing and rushing touchdowns by a player in his first six seasons in NFL history. Only PATRICK MAHOMES (204), Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO (199) and CAM NEWTON (184) have more.

First Touchdown of season for Davante Adams

Las Vegas wide receiver DAVANTE ADAMS had six receptions for 84 yards and his first touchdown reception of the season on Sunday against Buffalo.

Adams has 88 career touchdown receptions and surpassed LARRY FITZGERALD (87 touchdown receptions) for the fifth-most touchdown receptions by a player in his first 10 seasons in NFL history. Only Pro Football Hall of Famers JERRY RICE (131), RANDY MOSS (124), MARVIN HARRISON (110) and TERRELL OWENS (101) have more.

Baltimore quarterback LAMAR JACKSON totalled 291 yards (237 passing, 54 rushing) with two touchdown passes and no interceptions for a 112.8 rating in the Ravens’ 27-24 win at Cincinnati.

Jackson has 48 career games with at least 50 rushing yards and surpassed CAM NEWTON (47) for the second-most such games by a quarterback in NFL history. Only MICHAEL VICK (54 games) has more.

Cincinnati rookie wide receiver CHARLIE JONES returned a punt 81 yards for a touchdown on Sunday. With Jones’ 81-yard punt return for a touchdown this week and Jets rookie Xavier Gipson’s game-winning 65-yard punt return for a touchdown in Week 1, 2023 marks the first season since 2015 with a punt-return touchdown in each of the first two weeks. It also marks the first season with a punt-return touchdown by a rookie in each of the first two weeks since 2010, when DEXTER MCCLUSTER (Week 1) and DEZ BRYANT (Week 2) accomplished the feat.

Two TDs for Rookie Quarterback

Indianapolis rookie quarterback ANTHONY RICHARDSON rushed for two touchdowns in the Colts’ 31-20 win at Houston. Richardson, who had a rushing touchdown in his first career game last week, is the third quarterback ever with three rushing touchdowns in his first two career games, joining DAUNTE CULPEPPER and JACK THOMPSON

Houston rookie quarterback C.J. STROUD completed 30 of 47 pass attempts (63.8 percent) for 384 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions on Sunday.

Stroud, who had 28 completions in his NFL debut last week, has 58 completions in his first two starts. Stroud has 626 passing yards in his first two games, the fifth-most ever by a player in his first two career games.

Cowboys complete NY double

The DALLAS COWBOYS defeated the New York Jets, 30-10, in Week 2 after defeating the New York Giants, 40-0, on kick-off Weekend.

The Cowboys are the fifth team in the Super Bowl era to score at least 70 points and allow 10-or-fewer points through their first two games of a season, joining the NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS in 2019, DETROIT LIONS in 1970, OAKLAND RAIDERS in 1967 and HOUSTON OILERS in 1966.

