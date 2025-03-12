HomeNews20/1 shot Lecky Watson gives Seán O'Keeffe Cheltenham Grade 1 success
NewsRacingRacing irish

20/1 shot Lecky Watson gives Seán O’Keeffe Cheltenham Grade 1 success

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
0
9
Lecky Watson gave jockey Seán O'Keeffe a third career Cheltenham Festival victory. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Lecky Watson was a surprise 20/1 winner of the Grade 1 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham this afternoon.

In a seven-runner field, with all horses trained in Ireland, Willie Mullins was represented by four, including the eventual winner.

When race favourite Ballyburn (4/7) made an error early in the race, the former leading novice hurdler was never in serious contention from then on.

Though the Gigginstown Stud-owned Stellar Story (22/1) and Danny Gilligan eventually gave Lecky Watson most to do, the latter still had four lengths in hand at the line.

Better Days Ahead (13/2), trained like the runner-up by Gordon Elliott, was a head further back in third place under Jack Kennedy.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
The New Lion roars at Cheltenham for J.P. McManus
Next article
Marine Nationale lands Champion Chase
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie