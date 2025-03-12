20/1 shot Lecky Watson gives Seán O’Keeffe Cheltenham Grade 1 success

Lecky Watson was a surprise 20/1 winner of the Grade 1 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham this afternoon.

In a seven-runner field, with all horses trained in Ireland, Willie Mullins was represented by four, including the eventual winner.

When race favourite Ballyburn (4/7) made an error early in the race, the former leading novice hurdler was never in serious contention from then on.

Though the Gigginstown Stud-owned Stellar Story (22/1) and Danny Gilligan eventually gave Lecky Watson most to do, the latter still had four lengths in hand at the line.

Better Days Ahead (13/2), trained like the runner-up by Gordon Elliott, was a head further back in third place under Jack Kennedy.

