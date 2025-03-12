HomeNewsThe New Lion roars at Cheltenham for J.P. McManus
NewsRacingRacing irish

The New Lion roars at Cheltenham for J.P. McManus

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
0
11
The New Lion and Harry Skelton win the Grade 1 Turners Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham for J.P. McManus. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

The New Lion (3/1) gave J.P. McManus another success at Cheltenham when winning the Grade 1 Turners’ Novices’ Hurdle.

Ridden by Harry Skelton for his brother Dan, the son of Kayf Tara was recently purchased for an undisclosed sum by McManus following an impressive win in the Grade 1 Challow Hurdle at Newbury.

Despite the very poor record of Challow Hurdle winners in the Turners’ Novice – 0 from 20 – prior to today, The New Lion looked comfortable throughout the two mile five furlongs contest.

With Gordon Elliott’s The Yellow Clay (5/2) leading into the home straight, race favourite Final Demand (6/4) from the Willie Mullins yard soon challenged on his outside, before The New Lion easily joined both before the final flight.

Though the six-year-old The New Lion had to reach for the final flight, he remained composed under Harry Skelton to win by three-quarters of a length.

The Sam Ewing-ridden The Yellow Clay, winner at Naas in january, was runner-up for Bective Stud and Gordon Elliott.

Final Demand was four and three-quarter lengths further back in third for Paul Townend and Willie Mullins.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Irish well represented in Wednesday’s four Grade 1 races
Next article
20/1 shot Lecky Watson gives Seán O’Keeffe Cheltenham Grade 1 success
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie