The New Lion roars at Cheltenham for J.P. McManus

The New Lion (3/1) gave J.P. McManus another success at Cheltenham when winning the Grade 1 Turners’ Novices’ Hurdle.

Ridden by Harry Skelton for his brother Dan, the son of Kayf Tara was recently purchased for an undisclosed sum by McManus following an impressive win in the Grade 1 Challow Hurdle at Newbury.

Despite the very poor record of Challow Hurdle winners in the Turners’ Novice – 0 from 20 – prior to today, The New Lion looked comfortable throughout the two mile five furlongs contest.

With Gordon Elliott’s The Yellow Clay (5/2) leading into the home straight, race favourite Final Demand (6/4) from the Willie Mullins yard soon challenged on his outside, before The New Lion easily joined both before the final flight.

Though the six-year-old The New Lion had to reach for the final flight, he remained composed under Harry Skelton to win by three-quarters of a length.

The Sam Ewing-ridden The Yellow Clay, winner at Naas in january, was runner-up for Bective Stud and Gordon Elliott.

Final Demand was four and three-quarter lengths further back in third for Paul Townend and Willie Mullins.

